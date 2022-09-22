Illustration by Victor Juhasz for Rolling Stone

Those who tried, too often unsuccessfully, to handle the insanity displayed by Donald John Trump during his four years of presidential malpractice and criminal actions as president, he reached a new low Wednesday by claiming that he, as president, could simply declassify top secret documents by just “thinking about them.”

On Fox News poor excuse as a news channel, Trump told Sean Hannity, a co-conspirator of the former disgraced criminal president, that didn’t have to take any of the normal steps that presidents take to declassify documents because he was a president who could do any damn thing he wanted without following any rules or laws.

“There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it,” Trump told Hannity. “You’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it. In other words, when I left the White House, they were declassified.”

In effect, Trump said “Evidence? I don’t need no stinkin’ evidence.”

Then he veered even further into The Twilight Zone by claiming the “real reason” the FBI “stormed Mar-a-Lago” was because they thought the missing emails that were hacked from her server as Secretary of State were at the estate.”

Even Hannity couldn’t believe that claim.

Trump had open and questionable legal support from Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon, who blatantly said he, as a former president, was entitled to “special consideration” when she blocked access by the Justice Department to the 100 classified documents seized in the Mar-a-Lago search, under a valid warrant, and questioned the legitimacy of the classifications.

That stunt, however, vanished with the 11th District Court of Appeals ruling, unanimously, that her ruling was misguided and “irrelevant” when it comes to the law. The three-judge panel included two federal judges appointed by Trump and struck down Cannon’s ruling in a sharp rebuke of the young judge for ignoring the law.

The appeals court ruling came on a double-whammy day that leveled Trump. The first came with a lawsuit by New York Attorney Letitia James that charged massive fraud by Trump, his grown children, and his namesake Trump Organization.

James wants to send Trump and his family packing and bar all of them, and the company, from doing business in the Empire State. As expected, the lemming-like cult of Republicans who genuflect to their criminal in chief, decried the lawsuit as just another attack that will backfire on Democrats in the mid-terms.

Political news website POLITICO says that may not happen. In a news report Thursday:

But while Trump and his allies have tried to brush off the suit as just another form of political targeting, there is a recognition that her lawsuit could drag on in the courts — and be at the very least embarrassing for Trump. The former president built his brand around a picture of wealth and success, and grossly overvaluing his worth creates an “emperor has no clothes” situation for the businessman turned politician. In particular, for a former president who has long boasted about his wealth, James said on Wednesday that Trump “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us.”

Polls show support for Trump dropping, especially after the Mar-a-Lago search showed the con man and former president committing what increasing numbers feel are treasonous acts. The Justice Department is readying indictments for obstruction of justice and violating the Espionage Act, which is a serious felony that is considered sedition and treasonous behavior.

Reports Newsweek:

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Friday that Donald Trump is in “really dangerous territory” legally, and that the former president may have committed “treason.” Trump faces multiple investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, his business practices and his alleged mishandling of classified government documents. The former president’s Florida residence was raided by the FBI on August 8 as agents sought to recover top secret and classified documents he had allegedly resisted turning over after leaving the White House. “This is some really dangerous territory for Donald Trump,” Kirschner said, who also reminded viewers that the ex-president “launched an armed attack on the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.” “Let’s not forget about that little crime that may actually amount to treason,” he added.

Oh, we’re not forgetting. Neither are the majority of voters who will make their statements at the ballot boxes in November.

