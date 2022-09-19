Trump and his monster followers: ‘Seig Heil’ and no mercy for America

(Courtesy of The Lincoln Project)

Donald Trump, deposited, disgraced and despotic former president continues his headlong plunge into madness and the “Heil Hitler” style salutes by his fascist followers continue to follow him into that toxic political grave. The salute is also used by QAnon, the conspiracy cult that Trump espouses and promotes.

How much longer, many want to know, does U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Justice Department before necessary indictment and charges are issued against this treasonous traitor who continues to threaten our lives, spewing out his discredited lies, threats and ludicrous claims?

Jennifer Rubin writes in The Washington Post:

The display bore an uncanny resemblance to the infamous Nazi salute. The delusional incitement and zombie-like response should put to rest the notion that President Biden (or anyone) should be “reaching out” to these people. They are unreachable, and pretending otherwise misleads voters. No Republican should ever escape an interview or news conference without being asked to condemn this monstrous event. The cynical GOP leaders who know that Trump is unfit for office and that many of his cult followers have become violent should not be treated as ordinary party hacks. They are enablers of a dangerous movement. Yet they continually evade persistent, aggressive questioning. As the GOP becomes more brazen, the media seems to shrink further from its responsibility as truth-tellers and democracy advocates. Our democracy hangs in the balance.

Reports Colleen Long and Zeke Miller of the Associated Press:

Never in the country’s history have elections taken place in a climate where one party has so frontally questioned the integrity of the electoral process and actively sought to undermine confidence in it. “We’re in an unprecedented situation here, because Biden’s predecessor has shown a flagrant disregard for the Constitution of the United States, and now others are following that path,” said Princeton historian Sean Wilentz, who was among a group invited to the White House recently to put today’s challenges in historical context. “It could be dangerous.”

Maureen Dowd of the New York Times adds:

Trump injected obscenities into The New York Times’s White House coverage. He turned conspiracy theory into Republican orthodoxy. And he cut out the middleman on ugliness, happily doing the political wet work himself. Trump dispensed with the idea that the candidate was above it all. He was excited to show he was beneath it all — the naked id of the Republican Party. His soulless followers, like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, are happy to mud-wrestle and perform Grand Guignol as well. In some ways, it’s easier to battle racism, sexism, xenophobia and fakery when the principals are gleefully spewing it. You can fight back on the record and in real time. In other ways, however, having it all out in the open sends a foul stench through American politics, intensifying the brutish and bleak mood of the country. Politicians who purport to be guardians of American “values” are rewarded for being inhumane. The nastier, the better. Republican pols have gone from kissing babies and rope-line handshakes to full-on viciousne.

We call Trump a traitor, which he is; a criminal, ditto; a grifter, yep; and worse. Not calling Trump out for what he is, and allowing him to continue, emboldens the racists, the violent wannabe militias, and the toxic attitudes that control the current Republican party that fuels the lies, the violence, and the increasing danger to this nation.

Like Trump, they are traitors and should be treated as such.

