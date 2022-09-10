Trump PAC under investigation for raising funds under false pretenses

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Another federal grand jury seeking information about another set of crimes by disgraced, corrupt former Donald Trump, this one examining fraud in soliciting donations from the faithful to help pay his expenses and cover his lavish lifestyle.

The new report says Trump’s Save America leadership PAC is being probed by a grand jury as part of a Department of Justice investigation of an expanding investigation of the former president.

ABC News first reported Thursday that subpoenas issued in recent weeks have asked recipients about the political action committee’s formation, its fundraising activities, and its spending.

The Department of Justice declined to comment. A Trump spokesman did not respond to requests.

It is not the first time Trump has been investigated and found to be defrauding those who contribute to his political and business activities. He had to pay a $25 million settlement over his now-defunct Trump University operation and he had paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to pornographic actresses and others to keep quiet about his various affairs, including one while his latest wife was pregnant with their son.

Trump is now the subject of numerous ongoing federal and state investigations, including several probing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building, his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and how thousands of government records, including documents with highly classified markings, ended up at his private Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump aggressively fundraised off the 2020 election, capitalizing on his supporters’ anger about and refusal to accept his loss. During its hearings, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack said Trump’s fundraising machine had collected some $250 million from his campaigns to “Stop the Steal” and others in the aftermath of the election, mostly in small-dollar donations from Americans. One plea for cash went out 30 minutes before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Not only was there the big lie, there was the big ripoff,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said of the efforts.

No credible evidence has emerged to support Trump’s claims that the election was marred by mass fraud. Numerous state and local elections officials, including Trump’s own attorney general and judges he appointed, have also rejected such claims.

Trump’s PAC — which he has used to pay for his post-presidential rallies, other travel, legal bills, and even the portraits of him and the former first lady that will one day hang in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery — has raised millions since its creation. It ended July with just under $100 million cash-on-hand, according to government filings.

