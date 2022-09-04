Trump’s MAGA maggots: Clear and present dangers to America

Donald Trump called for violence against the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

It is time, past time, to label treasonous criminally corrupt, and disgraced Donald Trump and his MAGA maggots what they are: A dishonest, treacherous cabal whose acronym really stands for Malicious Assholes Generating Anti-Americanism.

Trump cares only for enriching himself at the expense of America and anyone else. He hates America and always has. He fawns before Vladimir Putin expresses boy-love for the Communist China premier and embraces murderous cretins like Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. He looted the American treasury for his personal financial gain and fled the White House in disgrace after his one-term presidential debacle ended in defeat with stolen classified papers, sensitive documents, and thousands of items that belonged not to him but to the American people under the control of the National Archives.

President Joe Biden, in a national speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, called Trump and his MAGA maggots violent cultists who pose a threat to America and its democratic form of government.

They are “enemies of the state” and should be treated as such without restraint, remorse, or capitulations. Trump’s seditious acts of hiding and lying about having sensitive documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, including classified, Top Secret, and higher classified items in his desks, along with his passport and folders emptied of other documents, have given Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department all they need to indict, charge and conflict Trump of felony obstruction of justice, serious felony charges of violating the Espionage Act and outright treason — any of which would prevent him from ever seeking public office now or at any time for the rest of his pathetic life.

Not just Trump, mind you, but others in his cabal, including attorneys who lied to the National Archives and FBI agents about Trump still having such documents illegally in his possession. Add to that list are co-conspirators like Hosue GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator who sold out to Trump after first warning that electing the con-man president would be something all Republicans would regret.

Some rapid right-wing Republicans are admitting second thoughts about buying into Trump’s con but others remain tied to his lies and treachery and should face punishment by the courts, including disgraced lawyer Rudy Guiliani, once called “America’s lawyer.”

Trump goes even further as he prepares a run for president again in 2024, with promises to pardon any and all of those convicted or facing nonfiction and prison for their treasonous and murderous actions in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot that led to the deaths of police officers and others, threats to “hang” Vice President Mike Pence for not going along with Trump’s attempt to overturn a legal election, and the many who trashed the Capitol and tried to track down elected members of Congres and kill them.

“They are patriots,” Trump declared in a radio interview this week. “I will give them pardons and the apologies they deserve.”

That promise should be reason enough to arrest Trump and lock him up for good. Threatening to pardon those who killed police officers trying to protect the United States Capitol from thugs and rioters? Why not put this fanatic in a straight jacket and lock him away in a padded room?

To borrow a line from the late novelist Tom Clancy, Donald Trump “is a clear and present danger to the national security of the United States of America.”

Yes, that explains what Trump has done to America. The same can be said of those who continue to support his vile actions against our nation and our way of life.

