Liz Cheney can stand tall: She serves truth and justice, not corruption and fraud supported by the clueless GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

past president named Trump Tuesday in the state’s primary, defeating Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican who put the nation above the punitive, pathetic treasonous Trump and his many seditious acts.

In Alaska, however, Sen. Liz Cheney collected more votes than the Trumpite and former Gov. Sarah Palin, who quit her job and abandoned her state in search of political fame that was in Washington, DC. finished second in her bid to become the single representative in the House. Both races head into the November general election with Murkowski facing the woman she beat Tuesday night and Palin has two opponents who want to keep her out of Congress and, with luck, out of their lives.

Such is the state of politics in America, a struggling nation torn by partisanship driven by a con man who served as an ineffective and conniving president from 1917-1921 before losing to Joe Biden in the November 2000 election.

The power Trump has over Republicans is testimony of the greed, selfishness, fear, and hate of too many voters who would rather serve a crook because he is a Republican while they don’t care about the damage he has and will continue to inflict on America.

“Over 70% of the state of Wyoming voted Republican in the last presidential election, and she turned right around and voted against us,” said Jackson Hotel Manager Dan Winder, a hotel manager. “She was our representative, not her own.”

Like Trump, Winder is a damn liar. Yes, Cheney voted for the impeachment of Trump and serves as co-chair of the select committee that is investigating his many crimes. But House records show she voted with Trump and the Republicans 93% of the time while serving in Congress and for the state almost 100% over the years.

Like reasonable, sensible Americans, however, she came to realize he was a con man, crook and fraud who looted the U.S. treasury for his personal benefit, illegally kept Top Secret and sensitive documents at his estate at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and is under investigation in Washington, Atlanta, and Manhattan for tax fraud and more.

Anyone with an IQ of an average plant should recognize a con and a crook like the corrupt Donald J. Trump.

Guess Dan Winder doesn’t qualify. Neither do the majority of questionable GOP voters in Wyoming. Fortunately, Liz Cheney and others who put the safety, security, and love of this country put their politics aside and will continue to work to serve justice, not the corruption of a documented and proven liar like Trump.

Will that work when Trump runs for another shot at the presidency in 2024? Let’s hope and pray that cannot happen. If America is still a land of laws and justice, he and others who serve his criminal intent will be felons by then and behind bars.

