GOP fanatics who ignore the crimes and corruption of a disgraced former president

Anyone with even a little common sense and a reasonable intellect knows better than to attack this nation’s latest law enforcement agency for doing its job, even if that job meant searching for, and finding, sensitive nuclear weapons documents and other materials classified “top secret” or higher hidden in the lavish estate of former disgraced and corrupt Donald J. Trump.

Yet a shocking number of Republican lawmakers, some of them leaders of their party, reacted with hate, fury, and threats. Some threatened to “defund” the FBI and the Department of Justice. Others called the agencies a Gestapo — as in Nazi secret police and/or tyrants.

The rhetoric drove a young Navy veteran to call for murder of FBI agents on former disgraced Trump’s extreme right-wing social media site before, and after opening fire on the FBI offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. Law enforcement tried to arrest Ricky Shiffer in a standoff but he raised his assault-style AR-15 to fire at agents and was gunned down.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, a gunman crashed his car into a barrier outside the Capitol in Washington, escaped from the burning car, and killed himself.

“The F.B.I. and D.H.S. have observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities, including a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of F.B.I. headquarters and issuing general calls for ‘civil war’ and ‘armed rebellion,’” said an intelligence sent to law enforcement agencies by the Department of Homeland Security.

While some Republicans pulled back and chastised their fellow lawmakers for advocating violence and spewing hate and calls for violent responses, others continued the blasphemy of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I’ve seen enough,” McCarthy bellowed on Twitter. “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

To such rhetoric, the Sacramento Bee in McCarthy’s home state said McCarthy would be “a disaster as House Speaker,” the job he is seeking if Republicans recapture control of the House in the November mid-term elections.

The Bee continued in an editorial:

When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield threatened Attorney General Merrick Garland on Twitter Monday night for deploying FBI agents to search the Florida resort of former President Donald Trump, it was a political declaration of war. McCarthy once swore an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic, but that oath clearly means little to him as he unilaterally disregards the work of a sitting attorney general before Garland even has a chance to make his case against Trump. The California Republican cares only about his soiled Republican Party and his ability to hold on to power, which McCarthy said he would abuse if his party gained control of the House in November and McCarthy then became House Speaker. –The Sacramento Bee

McCarthy’s blatant hypocrisy ignores the sad fact that he is invoking political hate and constantly spreads the lies of documented liar Trump, including “The Big Lie” that Trump lost the 2020 Presidential election by unproven “fraud,” while supporting the then lying president’s violent attempts to overturn the legal election of Joe Biden at a violent day where police were injured, many seriously, and died: The Capitol Riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Earlier this year, “The Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School published a poll that found half of voting age Americans under 30 thought our democracy was “in trouble” or “failing.” About a third said they expected to see a “civil war” within their lifetimes. A quarter thought at least one state would secede from our nation.”

“We have never seen a scene like this in presidential history, tweets prominent historian Michael Beschloss.

Unfortunately, we will probably see the spread of hate and violence getting even worse. The affidavit that brought approval by a federal judge in Florida that brought the FBI to enter and search Trump’s estate, said their evidence said secret documents were hidden there and the agency has opened an investigation into violations of the federal Espionage Act plus obstruction of justice and modification and destruction of classified material.

Treason is not enough to stop the lemmings who belong to Trump’s cult from spewing out hate, lies, and calls for violence to protect the man’s life, and the presidency is built on a soiled legacy of fraud, corruption, and criminal activity.

In the end, they are as guilty as Trump and should be treated as such by our law enforcement agencies.

