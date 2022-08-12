Trump’s hoarding of nuke documents raise serious questions

Sources and news reports say the FBI’s many agents who searched deposited, discredited, and corrupt former president Donald Trump earlier this week were, among other things, looking for classified documents dealing with nuclear weapons and related issues.

Classified information experts say the possible existence of such documents showcases “deep concern” about such documents being held illegally by Trump, whose disregard for the law is well-known and feared by many. Some wonder if he was looking to share such information to America’s enemies.

Trump nor his spokesmen would comment on the report published late Thursday by The Washington Post. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he could not discuss the specific items sought by the warrant but did say he “personally authorized” the FBI decision to seek the search warrant by a judge.

Garland has also asked the court for permission to “unseal” the search warrant documents, an unusual move at this stage of an investigation and the court gave Trump and his lawyers a deadline of 3 pm. Friday to respond. Trump, as he often does, used his own social media account to say he wanted the documents released “immediately.”

Garland is also asking the court to release the multi-page affidavit that was filed with the court to secure the search warrant.

Even when cornered, Trump is trying to play a game of one-upmanship and blasted the Post report about nuclear documents as “a hoax” and claimed the FBI of “planting evidence.” He claimed agents would not allow his lawyers to be present during the search. The FBI said his attorney was with the agents.

David Laufman, former chief of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section, said any documents dealing with nuclear weapons are serious issues that required quick action,

He adds:

If that is true, it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level. If the FBI and the Department of Justice believed there were top secret materials still at Mar-a-Lago, that would lend itself to greater “hair-on-fire” motivation to recover that material as quickly as possible.

Besides Trump, his lockstep GOP cult fired back at the search and threatened Garland and the FBI in retaliation and revenge.

Garland responded with a statement defending FBI agents as “dedicated, patriotic public servants” and added he would not “stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked … Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.”

One CIA source tells us that the hoarding of information on nuclear weapons is often used by those seeking to sell that information to America’s enemies, actions often used by those in dire need of money.

Trump, who has raised money fraudulently from his supporters to suppossedly help others in elections but used the funds instead to pay his lingering and mounting debts, is used several gimmicks to try and raise money. His beguled supporters have contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to the lawless efforts.

We’ve watched him loot the U.S. Treasury while president. Is he also willing to sell out his country to pay for his lavish lifestyle?

Of course. So are his supporters and the Republicans who put party above patriotism and follow him into his toxic hole of depravity and treason,

