Newt Gingrich: The GOP traitor who made Donald Trump possible

Newt Gingrich: A treasonous, corrupt, adulterous politician who started the destruction of the Republican party.

For the past several years, I have written that the destruction of the Republican party did not begin with Donald Trump or even Sarah Palin. They were opportunists who took advantage to the deterioration of the party as a valid tool of politics that began with the rise of a fat, corrupt Congressman from Georgia.

My concerns are now validated by Dana Mibank of The Washington Post:

On Sept. 27, 1994, more than 300 Republican members of Congress and congressional candidates gathered where the insurrectionists would one day mount the scaffolding. On that sunny morning, they assembled for a nonviolent transfer of power. Bob Michel, the unfailingly genial leader of the House Republican minority for the previous 14 years, had ushered Ronald Reagan’s agenda through the House. But he was being forced into retirement by a rising bomb thrower who threatened to oust Michel as GOP leader if he didn’t quit. “My friends,” a wistful Michel told the gathering, “I’ll not be able to be with you when you enter that promised land of having that long-sought-after majority.” Newt Gingrich had almost nothing in common with the man he shoved aside. Michel was a portrait of civility and decency, a World War II combat veteran who knew that his political opponents were not his enemies and that politics was the art of compromise. Gingrich, by contrast, rose to prominence by forcing the resignation of a Democratic speaker of the House on what began as mostly false allegations, by smearing another Democratic speaker with personal innuendo, and by routinely thwarting Michel’s attempts to negotiate with Democrats. Gingrich had avoided service in Vietnam and regarded Democrats as the enemy, impugning their patriotism and otherwise savaging them nightly on the House floor for the benefit of C-SPAN viewers. “Newt! Newt! Newt! Newt!” the candidates and lawmakers chanted. A pudgy 51-year-old with a helmet of gray hair approached the lectern. “The fact is that America is in trouble,” Gingrich declared. “It is impossible to maintain American civilization with 12-year-olds having babies, 15-year-olds killing each other, 17-year-olds dying of AIDS and 18-year-olds getting diplomas they can’t even read.” The pejoratives piled up in Gingrich’s shouted, finger-wagging harangue: “Collapsing … Failed so totally … Worried about their jobs … Worried about their safety … Trust broke down … Out of touch … Wasteful … Dumb … Ineffective … Out of balance … Malaise … Drug dealers … Pimps … Prostitution … Crime … Barbarism … Devastation … Human tragedy … Chaos and poverty.” “Recognize that if America fails, our children will live on a dark and bloody planet,” Gingrich told them. Somewhere in this catalogue of catastrophe, Gingrich signed the Contract With America, a 10-point agenda proposing a balanced-budget amendment, congressional term limits and other reforms. “We have become in danger of losing our own civilization,” Gingrich warned. Americans had seldom heard a politician talk this way, and certainly not a speaker of the House. But that’s what Gingrich became after the GOP’s landslide victory in the 1994 election. The Contract With America made little headway — only three minor provisions (paperwork reduction!) became law — but the rise of Gingrich and his shock troops set the nation on a course toward the ruinous politics of today. —The Washington Post

As soon as he became Speaker, Ginrcih immediately scrapped any and all talk of term limits.

“We have the power,” he bragged. “What idiot thinks we will give it up?”

Certainly not the idiots who have worked to help put the corrupt, hypocritical despot in power. Gingrich dumped one wife while she was in the hospital with cancer, another one so he could marry the committee staffer he was banging while standing on the floor of the House of Representatlives to decry then-President Bill Clinton for letting a White House intern nosh on his Johnson in the Oval Office.

As a political operative and Congressional staff member during Gingrich’s rise to power, I would often turn away in disgust whenever I had to deal with a putrid man I openly considered a “soulless son-of-a-bitch.”

His pathetic events to run for President fell flat. So did is Speakership when he had to resign in disgrace for violating the House Ethics rules and because his affair with now current wife Calista Gingrich became public.

Gingrich, of course, became a close ally of Trump. Even worse, we talked his fellow corrupt sedition ist into appointing his adulterous wife ambassador to the Vatican.

Milbank notes, correctly, that their brand of toxic politics of Gingrich was just the tip of putrid acts of Republicans. He further notes:

Our thanks to Milbank and others who are looking back at a quarter-century of blatant moves of the Republican Party to destroy America and the nation that democracy is supposed to protect.

I worked for that party to seven years and it is a black mark on my own personal history and an insult to the nation I had tried to serve over the other 67 years of my life.

Donald Trump is a traitor to America. So is Sarah Palen, Newt Gingrich, Pat Buchanan and too many others who worked to coutay.

Let’s pray they burn in hell.

