Secret Service has too many secrets of its own

A temporary barrier marked with a sign “Police Line Do Not Cross” is seen along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Incredibly, leaders of the Secret Service and Homeland Security admit they deleted texts from phones of agents after the House Select Committee requested the records as part of their investigation of the criminal and seditious activities of disgraced and corrupt former president Donald Trump but now claim they have complied with the law.

Whose laws? The laws that are supposed to govern this nation or the unbridled, illegal, and unethical laws of known-liar Trump?

Several current and former agents of the once-elite units that swore an oath to protect the leader of this nation and the country he is supposed to serve to say the agency is corrupted by an agent who became one of his White House staff while still having access to his offices at the Secret Service and its records.

Anthony Ornato, the Secret Service agent who became Trump’s assistant chief of staff for the White House and, after Trump’s loss, returned to the Service in a key training position, became a “Trumpie” who openly lies to protect Trump.

“If you want to know how the text data disappeared, just look no further than him,” one former agent said, asking that his identity be protected. “He became an acolyte of Trump and ignored the oath he swore as an agent.”

The House Select Committee has identified several lies that Ornato told to protect Trump during his time as assistant chief of staff and says the falsehoods continue after returned to the Service.

Ornato, identified by a former aide to the chief of staff’s office, Cassidy Hutchinson, as the source of information about Trump’s blatant attempts to overpower an agent in an effort to be taken to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot that put members of Congress in danger and resulted in too many deaths, including a police officer, has tried to claim she was not telling the truth.

Committee members, however, knowing Ornato’s disregard for the truth, are wary of any “testimony.” Sources tell us that former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone confirmed her testimony and other public testimony expected at Thursday’s hearing is expected to provide other confirmations.

The Nation Archives says the Secret Service’s actions in deleting the text messages need investigating.

“Through several news sources, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has become aware of the potential unauthorized deletion of United States Secret Service (Secret Service) text messages,” Laurence Brewer, the chief record keeper for the U.S., said in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security.

Brewer added that the agency must detail what records were affected, a statement on the reasoning for deletion, a plan for establishing safeguards to prevent future loss as well as “details of all agency actions taken to salvage, retrieve, or reconstruct the records,” the letter read.

The Secret Service response? “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false.”

Uh-huh. Hopefully, an investigation by the Office of Inspector General will provide more information on what happened.

Copyright © 2022 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...