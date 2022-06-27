The Supreme Court traitors who are aborting America

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Late last week, the U.S. Supreme Court, now controlled by right-wing extremists appointed by a disgraced, corrupt former president, overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that has stood for several decades, clearing the way for other extremists to take away a woman’s right to choose an abortion.

That former president, Donald Trump, lied more than 30,000 times to Congress and the American public during his disastrous four years in office and led a violent attempt to overturn democracy during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, with false claims that the election was fraudulently “stolen” from him.

Hearings on that riot have detailed Trump’s traitorous, sedition-based, attempts to take control of America through a violent, bloody coup that fell just short of its goal.

Lies were modus operandi for Trump. So are at least two of his appointed Supreme Court who helped bring a sudden end to the protections of Roe v, Wade. So far, at least three Senators said they lied outright to them to gain the votes they needed for confirmation.

“I trusted Justice (Neil M.) Gorsuch and Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent, and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Senator Joe Manchin, a deciding Democrat on the confirmation of the justices, said after Friday’s action.

“I feel misled,” says Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who was going to vote against Brett Kavanaugh, another right-winger advocated by the now-disgraced former president Donald Trump.

Notes from Collins and others confirm Kavanaugh’s promise to keep Roe v. Wade in place when he said:

Start with my record, my respect for precedent, my belief that it is rooted in the Constitution, and my commitment and its importance to the rule of law. I understand precedent and I understand the importance of overturning it. Roe is 45 years old, it has been reaffirmed many times, lots of people care about it a great deal, and I’ve tried to demonstrate I understand real-world consequences. I am a don’t-rock-the-boat kind of judge. I believe in stability and in the Team of Nine.

To echo the words of former Attorney General William Barr, who told Trump that his ludicrous claims that election fraud cost him re-election in 2020, the best word to describe Kavanaugh is “bullshit.”

“I have no respect left for some justices when you consider what they told us in their confirmation hearings,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, also a former Supreme Court clerk. “Their credibility is approaching zero with us, but also with the American people.”

What else should we expect from appointees of a known liar like Trump, who was exposed as even more of criminal fraud in hearings by the Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot that he promoted in a failed attempt to try and overturn democracy in America?

Trump promised to “reshape” the Supreme Court. Instead, he turned the court into a corrupt, twisted morass that is quickly finding questionable ways to put America back into the dark ages.

Equally corrupt and dishonest Justice Clarence Thomas helped the three new right-wingers to overturn years of progress by what was once a top court that depended on the law and the Constitution, not the bias of bigotry.

The homophobic Thomas wants the court to overturn the decision that legalized gay marriage along with decisions that extended rights to gays. Hell, he wants the court to interfere with married couples’ rights to obtain and use contraceptives.

“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote on Page 119 of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

In referring to the rulings that legalized same-sex relationships and marriage equality, respectively, Thomas claimed: “any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’ … we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”

Perhaps this is what we should expect from the Justice whose wife was a major player in the attempt to overturn the Electoral College votes that gave Joe Biden a clear, legal, victory over the corrupt Trump. She continues to speak to groups and uses such lies to support an attempted coup.

Like the corrupt president who appointed three extremists to the Court and the anti-law justice already on the court, we have an American under attack from traitors. They must be stopped and punished for their treason against America.

