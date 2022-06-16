Time to lock corrupt asshole Trump up and throw away the key

More corruption

For the past week, the Select House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot that damn near destroyed America and its democracy had laid out shocking, documented details of corrupt former President Donald Trump’s seditious conspiracy to overturn a legal election he clearly knew was lost.

The hearings have unmasked Trump as a criminal president who should be tried and jailed for his traitorous crimes against the county.

And the same should be said for those who continue to support this malignancy that eats away at what America once was.

Trump was, and remains, a toxic threat to a nation that deserves better but seems hellbent to accept the worst when it comes to leadership and governing. Even his usually complacent daughter stood up to him and declared he had lost, fair and square, as she begged him to call off the madness that turned Jan. 6, 2021, into a fatal, acrimonious overthrow attempt of just about everything this nation once stood for.

Even condescending attorney General William Barr told Trump his election fraud claims were a “bullshit” fraud that could not stand.

Columnist Jennifer Rubin says current Attorney General Merrick Garland has more than enough to bring Trump to justice.

She writes:

For a time, I worried a referral would be necessary to encourage (if not lean on) Garland to act. That is no longer necessary, and not because he has thoroughly convinced me that he will prosecute the president if the facts warrant. The committee’s own successful hearings have already applied all the pressure they could possibly hope. By making such a compelling case (which has been embraced by virtually all serious news organizations), the committee has set the stage for prosecution, putting the onus on Garland to explain himself if he decides not to indict the former president. The burden, if you will, has shifted to the Justice Department to justify not prosecuting Trump and his inner circle, if that is Garland’s decision. The committee can take the opening Garland gave it to announce it is glad he is following along and knows our view on Trump’s criminal liability. That should end the committee’s fussing and the annoying media chatter. It would also enable Garland to say later: “Congress didn’t force this on me. I followed the facts, just as I said I would.” And when Garland does make a decision, he will be hard-pressed to justify allowing Trump to avoid accountability. Anyone following the hearings would readily agree.

Federal judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California, says Trump could, and should, be charged with obstruction of justice and perhaps more, along with lawyer John Eastman, who developed the plan to convince vice president Mike Pence to disqualify Electoral College results..

In a 44-page ruling, Carter noted:

Eastman and Trump attempted to “obstruct Congress’s proceeding to count the electoral votes on January 6,” in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2);

Trump, Eastman, and others “entered into an agreement to defraud the United States by interfering with the election certification process,” in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371;

Trump and members of his campaign “engaged in common law fraud in connection with their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.”

“If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution,” Carter wrote in his opinion.

He added: “President Trump and Dr. Eastman justified the plan with allegations of election fraud — but President Trump likely knew the justification was baseless, and therefore that the entire plan was unlawful.”

Time to put Trump away for a long, long time. America deserves no less.

________________________________

Copyright © 2022 Capitol Hill Blue

