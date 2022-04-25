Yes, Kevin McCarthy is a traitor. So are too many others

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

While not a fan of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the bombastic Senator who has sought, and lost, an attempt to become President, she said what was needed over the weekend about the duplicitous,. dishonest House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy, Warren told CNN, “is a liar and a traitor” to America and the Congress he tarnishes and misrepresents.

Hope Yen of The Associated Press writes:

It’s unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who is in line to become speaker — second in presidential succession — if Republicans win control of the House in the November elections. But Warren’s statement reflects a swell of Democratic criticism against McCarthy. They point to his recorded comments in January 2021 as proof that GOP lawmakers at the highest levels privately acknowledge Trump’s role in the insurrection at the Capitol yet continue to defend him in public. McCarthy, R-Calif., denied a New York Times report last week that detailed phone conversations with House Republican leadership shortly after the riot that he thought Trump should resign. He called it “totally false.” But in an audio first posted Thursday by the newspaper and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show, McCarthy is heard discussing the possibility of urging Trump to leave office amid the Democratic push to impeach him. Asked Sunday about her reaction, Warren, D-Mass., called the circumstances “outrageous.” “Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Score one for the Senator from Massachusetts.

Warren added:

That is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now, that they say one thing to the American public and something else in private. They understand that it is wrong what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government and that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington.

McCarthy is not alone is committing treason against this nation. He is joined by too many members of what used to be called the Republican party but is now simply part of a cult that follows con man Donald Trump, who has committed treason against the nation at will and escaped the punishment that is so desperately needed.

Donald Trump: Shouting lies and revealing his insanity.

He and his co-conspirators have the help of a brain-dead legion of followers who put anger and their own often petty and personal needs above the country they have abandoned. We saw those criminal and traitorous actions at work on Jan. 6, 2021, and we will, sadly, probably see it again as the legions of criminals and corrupt heathens that surround Trump and what, sadly, is left of the GOP, continue to plunder and destroy what once was a great society.

I say this as a newspaperman whose career goes back nearly 60 years and as a one-time political operative who worked within the system in Washington while traitors like Newt Gingrich took over what was supposed to be a nation of democracy and turned it into a land of tyranny.

Donald Trump is a godless demagogue who proves that a nation that thrives on celebrity can be destroyed by a traitor with extremist supporters who put greed, power, and lust above all else.

Can he, McCarthy, and others of their ilk be stopped? That depends on those like Sen. Warren, Rep. Chaney, and those on the Jan. 6 panel who have become the only ones who seem willing to stand up to the traitors.

Copyright © 2022 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...