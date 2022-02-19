In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Saturday, February 19, 2022

Is the end approaching for Donald Trump and his tyranny?

He has always managed to beat the odds, but the odds now are larger than ever against him and his criminal actions.
Donald Trump: A failed, corrupt leader who failed America.

After so many close calls and incredible escapes from justice, the rancid criminal Donald John Trump may have run out of luck as the screaming hounds of the law close in on criminal actions and mentality.

Lawyer George Conway, a conservative who left the Republican Party after it embraced Trump and his vile actions, notes Trump’s failures in a concise indictment written for The Washington Post:

He lost the presidency and both houses of Congress, and was impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors twice. He’s being investigated in New York for business fraud, and in Georgia for election fraud. He’s being probed by the House’s Jan. 6 select committee — and, one would hope, ultimately by the Justice Department — for whipping up a riot and attempting a self-coup.

On Thursday, a judge in New York ordered Trump, along with his daughter Ivanka and his son Donald Jr., to testify within 21 days at civil depositions in the New York attorney general’s investigation of potential fraud at the Trump Organization. The judge’s opinion brutally rejected Trump’s arguments for blocking the depositions: It would have been “blatant dereliction of duty” for the attorney general not to take the testimony, the judge explained, because prosecutors have unearthed “copious evidence of possible financial fraud” in Trump’s business.

That evidence includes a letter that might turn out to be, as a practical matter, the biggest blow Trump has ever suffered, even bigger than his six corporate bankruptcies and two presidential impeachments. A blow dealt not by prosecutors, plaintiffs, politicos or the press — but by his own longtime accountants.

Trump’s long-time accountants, Mazars, put an end to their work for Trump, saying his decade of financial statements “should no longer be relied upon” because what Trump claims about his exaggerated wealth and the purported value of his properties are outright lies and fraud.

Adds Conway:

And then they quit. Under the “totality of the circumstances,” Mazars wrote, “we have also reached the point such that there is a non-waivable conflict of interest with the Trump Organization. As a result, we are not able to provide any new work product to the Trump Organization.” Oh, and by the way, Donald and Melania’s tax returns are due in four business days — but, hey, we promise “to facilitate a smooth transition to your new tax preparers.” Best regards, Mazars.

Translated from legal-accountingese, the letter was an unmitigated disaster for Trump, far beyond his possibly having to file late returns. By saying the statements “should no longer be relied upon,” the accountants effectively announced, You misled us. By “totality of the circumstances,” they likely meant, The prosecutors investigating you, and the case they’re making, are serious.

Stay tuned. Could this be, at long last, the beginning of the end for Trump?

As always, don’t bet on it — but this time, don’t be surprised if it is.

Betting that Trump will finally get his due is always risky, but Conway has special insights into what makes Trump tick. He is the husband of Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s White House counselor.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965, and spent most of the past 58+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for Lee Enterprises, shoots news and sports video for area TV stations, and owns Capitol Hill Blue.
