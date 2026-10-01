America’s White supremacist defense secretary is a dangerous clown

Let’s drink to that.

Here we go again. The White supremacist that convicted felon president Donald Trump put in his administration as defense secretary, in an out-of-control rant before junior officers at the Pentagon, used gender insults, racist diatribes and vulgar cliches to claim that he wants “warriors, not wimps.”

Pete Hegseth, who also claims to be America’s “Secretary of War,” is said, by former senior officers of our nation’s military, to be “a dangerous moron” and a “clown.”

MS Now reports:

Those of us who have served in wars consider Hegseth a danger to our military and the security of our nation.

Even lock-step Republicans say Hegseth needs to go.

As Greg Jaffe writes in The New York Times:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has survived in office by projecting an image of strength. His combative style has won praise from President Trump and support from the Republican base. “He loves war,” Mr. Trump said earlier this year, slapping Mr. Hegseth on the biceps. By many measures, though, Mr. Hegseth has never been weaker. He is leading the military through an unpopular war. Republicans in Congress complain privately — and increasingly in public — that he and his staff are dismissive of their questions and frequently unprepared for briefings. If Democrats win a majority in the House, Mr. Hegseth will likely face new calls for his impeachment. Mr. Hegseth’s firing and sidelining of senior military officers, often with no explanation, has fed mistrust and led many in the top ranks to question his leadership. How Mr. Hegseth manages the contradiction between his tough guy image and his growing vulnerabilities in Washington and around the world could determine whether Mr. Trump — the person Mr. Hegseth must ultimately please — keeps him in the job. Mr. Hegseth’s most immediate problems are in Iran, where the U.S. war shows no signs of ending, and on Capitol Hill. In the aftermath of the midterm elections, Mr. Hegseth will have to persuade a skeptical Congress to pass a $1.5 trillion defense budget and confirm nominees for key Pentagon posts. Several of his choices are being blocked by Republicans in the Senate. He will also have to convince Congress to keep paying for the war, which the American people broadly oppose. On Wednesday, Mr. Hegseth focused on the part of the job that plays to his strengths. Onstage at a military base outside Washington, with a giant American flag behind him, he attacked the media and promoted his victories in the culture wars. “The complainers, the ideologues and the poor performers are no longer in the driver’s seat. No more silly PowerPoint trainings or drag queen shows,” Mr. Hegseth said. “No more gender pronouns. No more identity months. Only the warrior ethos.” He also laid out an ambitious agenda that included building a massive military base and establishing a major new command focused on preparing the military for wars dominated by robots and artificial intelligence. Most of those initiatives will require support from lawmakers who view him with unease, if not disdain. A year ago, Mr. Hegseth stood on the same stage outside Washington and delivered a similar speech to a room full of more than 800 generals. He blamed them for acceding to overly restrictive rules of engagement intended to protect civilian lives. He bashed them for allowing liberal ideas, which he called “toxic ideological garbage,” to infect the force. And he accused them, without evidence, of lowering standards to accommodate women in the ranks. The senior officers sat stone faced. Many said privately that they found Mr. Hegseth’s speech insulting. This time Mr. Hegseth’s audience included about 600 junior officers and enlisted leaders. Since taking office last year, Mr. Hegseth has overseen a purge of generals and admirals unlike anything the military has experienced in decades. He has fired or blocked the promotions of more than 80 generals and admirals.

“The war in Iran needs to end, and end quickly,” says Mike Rogers, Republican Senate nominee in Michigan and an early supporter of the war.

“It’s not the right way to treat people,” says Rep. Don Bacon, Air Force veteran and Republican of Nebraska. “It’s not decent.”

Jaffe’s report continues:

Mr. Hegseth’s clashes with lawmakers extend beyond the firings. Republicans in Congress have complained that he and his staff have misled or lied to them about recent decisions to pull Army brigades out of Poland and Romania. “We didn’t think we were treated honestly,” Mr. Bacon said. And lawmakers from both parties have said that they cannot get answers to basic questions about the conduct of the war in Iran, or about the Pentagon’s budget requests. “You want to sell people on your needs,” said Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina and a key vote in confirming Mr. Hegseth as defense secretary. “You want to sell people on your priorities. Then you have to engage.” He added: “I don’t think Hegseth has developed any productive relationships, even with Republican members.” The Pentagon’s recent $67 billion request to pay for operations in Iran was only seven pages, compared to the Iraq and Afghanistan spending bills, which typically ran more than 100 pages and included detailed accounting of the department’s needs. In his speech to the troops on Wednesday, Mr. Hegseth answered some of his critics by suggesting, as he had previously, that the war against Iran had already been won. “Allow me to lay it out simply for the anti-American losers in our media,” he said. “These Americans, right here, and their peers, these have destroyed Iran’s navy, destroyed Iran’s air force, destroyed their air-defense systems, their leadership and their military industrial capacity, their entire defense base.” His analysis did not account for Iran’s large stockpile of missiles, which it continues to fire at its neighbors and oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Nor is it likely to satisfy skeptics in Congress.

Hegseth’s mismanagement at the Pentagon will be long lasting, even if he is fired now. The question is if and when it might be too late.

Hegseth’s reckless and dangerous actions should not satisfy anyone who wants to see America succeed and protect democracy. He is a liar, a White supremacist and a homophobe who cares only servicing the convicted felon and sexual predator in the White House. He was thrown out of this nation’s National Guard for having Nazi and hate tattoos all over his body and is considered, by some who claim to know him, an alcoholic in denial.

Which, of course, is exactly the kind of appointee Trump wants in his cabinet.

Pete Hegseth and some of his questionable tattoos.

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