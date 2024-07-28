Turns the tide on age, integrity, truth

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photos at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times daily in Virginia in 1965, followed that with 12 years as reporter, columnist and photographer at The Telegraph in Alton IL. He has spent 60+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington, he returned to the news profession, working out of the Nation's Capitol for 23 years. Today, he lives in semi-retirement in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia.