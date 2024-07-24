Harris awash in support, endorsements and cash

Kamala Harris: Ready for it and raring to go.

Floodgates of support and campaign cash are flowing into presumdet Democratic presidnetial candidate Kamala Harris, along with record registration of new voters, many of young, members of minority groups and others who say they’ve had it with Trump, his lies and criminal activities.

““It really feels like a moment in history that we are going to talk about 10 years or decades from now. It is something we have not seen for a long time,” Ning Mosberger-Tang, major donor and former executive at Google, who is promising to host “major fundraisers” Harris and Democrats . “A lot of people including myself, we were paralyzed in the last few weeks. A lot of us were not giving money to anything. Now we are seeing the floodgates have opened.”

Harris and related political entities have raised more than $250 million since President Joe Biden stepped aside from seeking a second term and heartily endorsed Harris, who punctuates every campaign speech with high praise for his record and accomplishments.

Democratic strategist and advisors to donors are unbeat but cautious.

“The financial situation is optimized for Democrats because the pressure campaign against Biden created a huge amount of tension that could have broken the Dem campaign organizations,” Mehlhorn tells The Washington Post. “But it didn’t break. It snapped back like a bolt or catapult. Joe’s sacrifice has put people in the mode of sacrifice.”

Writes Michael Scherer, Gerrit De Vynck and Maeve Reston in The Post:

Even those donors who had previously called for an open and competitive process to replace Biden have become resigned to the reality that Harris faces no major challenge for the job. Media mogul Mike Bloomberg, one of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, released a statement Monday morning calling on the party to take its time to settle on a candidate, saying the “decision is too important to rush.” But within hours, it became clear that Harris was destined to have the support of a majority of delegates to the Democratic convention, who will vote in the coming weeks on the next nominee. “It’s a done deal,” said John Morgan, a trial lawyer and major Biden donor, who had previously voiced his opposition to Harris leading the ticket. He said he was not sure that Harris could beat former president Trump, would not be donating to her and was not sure if he would vote in November, but if he did he would probably vote for her. He also observed that the amount of money flooding into Democratic coffers at this point made his decision to withhold cash inconsequential. “Whatever money I have would be like pouring coffee in a full coffee cup,” he said. “So it is what it is. Now we just hold our breath.”

Over in the all-ready chaotic campaign of convicted felon, court certified sexual predator and ajudicated rapist, Donald †rump reporting to throwing fits and raging at his worried advisors.

Trump wants Republicans to file charges against Biden, saying he is illegally transferring his campaign war chest of more than $60 million to Harris, which is legal and common when a candidate abandons a campaign successor. Trump, as usual, embellishes his claims with outright lies.

Trump is also bitching and moaning about the millions of campaign funds he has spent millions to defeat and now realizes that the race is a new contests against a mouthful opponent and dangerous former prosecutor.

Democrats are calling the race a battle between a successful prosecutor and a convicted felon who keeps losing in court and in elections.

Polls show Harris has a higher job approval rating than Trump or Biden and the numbers are rising among those who say they want her and have no use for Trump.

“He’s old news,” says college studnet Carmen Braddock. “He’s a tired old man who belches, farts in public and craps in his pants in pubic trials. He’s a disgrace, a criminal and a threat to all that our country has to offer. Even my lifelong Republican dad says ‘to hell with the GOP’ and is voting for Kamala.”

Campaign experts in both camps predict a long, hard race in the coming months with Republicans showing obvious worry among themselves and Democrats are energized.

It should be a historic time to witness, participate in and report about.

