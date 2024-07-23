Harris secures enough delegate votes to win the nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris has the votes needed to win the nomination.

When President Joe Biden selected Vice President to become the Presidential nominee after he stepped aside over the weekend, Kamala Harris said she would “go out and earn the nomination.”

It took her less than two days to earn the respect and support from delegates to next month’s Democratic Presidential Nomination Convention.

“When I announced my campaign for president, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination,” Harris said in a statemen Monday nightt. “Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee.” She added, “I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.”

Reports The New York Times: “The Associated Press said late Monday that Ms. Harris had secured the backing of more than the 1,976 delegates needed to capture the nomination in the first round of voting. The pledged support is not binding until the delegates cast their votes, which party officials said would take place between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.”

The Times report continues:

With barely more than 100 days until the election, Ms. Harris immediately pressed her case against former President Donald J. Trump during a visit to her new campaign headquarters, invoking her early career as a prosecutor who took on “predators” and “fraudsters.” The vice president compared her day-old campaign to the civil rights and voting rights battles of the past, placing it on a continuum with “abolitionists and suffragettes.” And she said that Mr. Trump’s potential return would undo some of those victories and take the country backward. “We are not going back,” she said. Behind the scenes, Ms. Harris was moving just as quickly to take control of a sprawling political apparatus that just a day earlier had belonged to President Biden. Ms. Harris tapped former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., who once oversaw Barack Obama’s vice-presidential vetting, to oversee her choice of a potential running mate, according to two people briefed on the matter. Two of Ms. Harris’s top political advisers, Sheila Nix and Brian Fallon, joined the Monday morning call of senior staff members on the Biden-turned-Harris campaign — a sign of her team’s widening footprint inside the operation. Later in Wilmington, Del., Ms. Harris herself told the assembled staff members that she had asked the current campaign leadership, including the chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, to stay on and that Ms. O’Malley Dillon had accepted.

Harris’ speed has energized a Democratic party that appeared resigned to losing to Trump inNovember. Now, they are cheering the battle between “the prsecutor and the convicted felon.”

Trump, in a series of rambling, not always coherent posts on his social media site, demanded to know if President Biden had Covid-19 and complained about the campaign funds spent battling an opponent who has left the stage. He rambled on about a fictional serial killer in the movie, Silence of the Lambs and appeared, to many, to be "off his game."

Political experts warn Trump that others have understimated Harris and many of htem are in prison.

“She wins,” says a former colleague. “Trump, as a general rule, claims wins that are really losses.”

The Democrats are expected to nominate Harris as their candidate in Chicagoon Aug. 19, but a “virtual roll call” will approve her ahead of time on Aug. 7.

Senator Laphonza Butler of California, an active ally of Harris says ““She takes nothing for granted, She is going to do the work and she is committed to winning.”

