Babara Streisand leads a growing gathering of A-List selebrities endorsing Kamala Harris for President.

Notable Hollywood celebrities are falling in line to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as thier choice for President in this year’s vital Presidential convest against conficged felon and ajudicaed rapist Donald James †rump.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris ushered this nation out of the Trump chaos,” declared Barbara Streisand in a statement to The New York Times on Monday. “I’m so grateful to President Biden and so excited to support Kamala Harris. She will work to restore women’s reproductive freedom and continue with the accomplishments begun in the Biden-Harris administration.”

Streisand praised Harris and Biden as “an honorable and compassionate leaderw” and called former President Donald J. Trump “a convicted felon” and a “pathological liar” who had been found liable for sexual assault and who had “incited an insurrection against our democracy.”

George Clooney, who urged Biden to stand asiide after his poor debate performance against Trump is expected to offer support fofr Harris. Noted Black activiss and filmaker Spike Lee posted a photo of Harris with a caption ““ONCE AGAIN A SISTA COMES TO DA RESCUE.”

Singer-songwriter John Legend praised Biden for his “grace and patriotism for stepping aside” and said I “I so ready to help elect Kamala Harris as our next President.” He added: ““She’s ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can.”

Robert De Niro, a vocal supporter of Biden, praised the President’s “selffess patriotism” for stepping aside and added “There is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box.”

“Tonight, I’m joining millions of Americans, by following President Biden’s lead, and fully support and endorse the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as our nominee for President of the United States,” said stage and screen actor Wendell Pierce in a post.

Others supporting Harris include Star wars actor Mark Hamill, “West Wi ng” creator Aaron Sorkin, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who posted “Numbers too big to ignore ! Women. Minorities. LGBTQ+IA. We still have a CHOICE with Kamala Harris. TRUSTED. TESTED. TOUGH.”

Trump? At the Republican Nominating Convention, he found support from Kid Rock and Hulk Hogan.

