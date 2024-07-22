Endorsements continue to come in for Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo by Alex Brandon)

Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden’s selection to replace himself as the Democratic nominee for President in the vital 2024 election, is moving quickly to bring in endorekents and support from what jow seems t be a re-energized party ready to stop felon Donald James Trump lies-based campaign to recapture the White House in November’s election.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced her endorsement today, along with other key state delegrations.

“Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pelosi said in a prepared statement. “My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for president is official, personal and political.”

“”Her full-throated endorsement on Monday came as the party was enthusiastically coalescing around Ms. Harris,” The New York Times reported today.

David Plouffe, a key advisor to former President Barack Obama, is expected to join the Harris campaign.

Reports The Washington Post:

The campaign will remain based in Biden’s hometown, and the staff were told Sunday that they are now devoted to electing the first female president. But Harris, as she moves closer to securing the Democratic nomination, will need to decide how, if at all, to shake up the campaign structure, message and strategy that Biden and his closest aides installed. “We are the ones that are going to work with Vice President Harris to carry this forward,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told staff on a call Sunday, according to a transcript obtained by The Washington Post. “And we’re going to be excited for new people to come on board.” Exactly who those new people are remains unclear. Harris has a small team of aides within the broader Biden reelection effort who are expected to take on larger roles as she ascends to the top of the ticket. Sheila Nix, a longtime aide to first lady Jill Biden, serves as Harris’s chief of staff, Brian Fallon serves as her communications director, Megan Jones is a senior political adviser and Sergio Gonzales is a senior adviser. Some of Harris’s former aides were recently brought back into the fold ahead of her planned debate with Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), who was chosen last week to be former president Donald Trump’s running mate. Harris’s senior White House and campaign aides started the preparation process and brought in Karen Dunn, a Washington-based lawyer who helped prepare her in 2020 for her debate against then-Vice President Mike Pence; Sean Clegg, a California-based political strategist who has worked with Harris for years; and Rohini Kosoglu, a longtime Harris policy adviser who worked in her Senate and vice-presidential offices.

“We are dealing with a pro,” says one Democratic activist. “Throughout her career, people are under-estimated Kamal Hrris and they have paid the price.”

“This campaign has go to big and has to be extremely bold,” Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina state representative who was one of the chairs of Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign, tells The Post. “We don’t need any of the caution that somewhat stifled 2020 and so I think she’s going to do that.”

Doctors threating President Biden for Covid-19 say he is recovering ahead of schedule and should be back on the job in White House this week.

