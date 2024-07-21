Biden steps down, endorses Harris

Facing a revolt in his own party and a suffering from Covid, President Joe Biden dropped out of his run for re-election Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the replacement as Democrats head for their nominating convention in August.

The aging 81-year-old President never recovered form his weak debate performance and faced a daunting challenge from convicted felon Donald Trump who survived an assassination attempt a week ago.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down,” Biden said in an open letter to the nation released Sunday. His decision caught even closes aides by suprise.

Reports The Washington Post in an article Sujday by its Editorial Board:

Even though he’s not seeking another term, Mr. Biden can still help his party campaign against GOP nominee Donald Trump this fall. By far his most important assignment now, though, is to work on getting the country in the best possible shape for his successor. Unburdened from the rigors of the campaign trail, Mr. Biden can help bring a long-sought conclusion to the war in Gaza and the release of hostages as well as pilot the U.S. economy to a soft landing from inflation that will be made likelier if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. The United States just celebrated the Fourth of July for the 248th time. Mr. Biden has been alive for nearly one-third of that history. His prudent, selfless decision to stand down improves his party’s prospects today, and, undoubtedly, retrospective assessments of his presidency tomorrow.

Former President and convicted felon Donald Trump, nominated for a third time by a Republcian Party he has decimate, immediately went ont eh the attack:

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!” Trump wrote. “He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.” Trump said Sunday, “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly.”

Political experts, however, felt Trump wanted to run agaionst Biden and fears Harris, a former state attorney General and a entergetic campaigner. The disgraced former president immediately went on the ataack against Harris.

In a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Trump ridiculed Harris’s laugh, mispronounced her first name — which many Republicans routinely butcher — and called the vice president “crazy,” “nuts” and “crazy as Nancy Pelosi.”

Polls, however, say Harris should be a stronger candidate against Trump, who many feel is suffering from dementia. Former Republican activist George Conway, calls Trump a “narcissistic psychopath. ” Conway points out that Trump is a certified sexual offender and adjusticated rapist.

“Trump is the first ex-president ever convicted of felonies,” Conway says. “Do Americans really want a convicted criminal to be their next president?”

Some feel Harris will be a better candidte than Biden or Trump on the nation’s economy. Alan Rappeport writes in the New York Times:

Ms. Harris has been an ardent defender for the White House’s economic agenda during the Biden administration, promoting the benefits of legislation such as the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But as an attorney general and a senator, she was at times more progressive than the president, pushing for universal health care while calling for more generous tax benefits for working-class Americans and paying for them with bigger tax increases on companies. In recent weeks, Ms. Harris has embarked on an economic “opportunity tour,” making the case that wage increases have been outpacing inflation, that manufacturing jobs are growing and that Democrats have been fighting to forgive student loan debt. Those arguments now foreshadow the case she will be making to voters as she runs against Mr. Trump. “Sometimes we get a bum rap as Democrats,” Ms. Harris said at an event in San Francisco this month, adding, “But we have also addressed longstanding issues that are obstacles to the creation of wealth.”

Democratic leaders are falling in line with Harris. Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary have endorse her as the candidate to follow Biden. Labor groups are polling their members and have announced support for the Vice President.

“We now havre a Presidential race between a skilled prosecutor who has put lawbreakers and felons away and a convicted felon who has shown contempt for laws and rules that used to define the leaders of our nation,” says one Republican who admits she will be voting for Harris, not Trump.

“I don’t want a convicted criminal back in the nation’s White House,” she said

In a chaotic political season driven by attempted assassinations, poor debate performances by Biden and serious questions about the mental competency of convicted felon Trump, Harris could be a focus on sanity and strength.

