Our tthanks to Glenn Kirscher for this video and his other efforts.

Look at the facts, something, we know, that is not allowed when it comes to conviched felonDonald John Trump.

Triump is a documented criminal, a convicted felon on multiple crimes and who is indicted for persecution for many more. He is a certified fraud, convicted by a jury by a jury for fraudulent activity in New York. He is a court-certified sexual predator and adjudicated rapist. A admitted defrauding tthose who fell for his “Trump University” scheme, broke federal laws that required shutting down his fake charity and bankrupted and cheated hundreds of vendors who worked on his building and casino projects.

This week, the tattered remnants of the Republican Parrty nominated him, for a third time for president and cheered another convicted felon who spoke to them right after getting out of prison for refusing to accepted a subpoenw to come clean about his criminal activities for Trump . The crowd at the convention cheered ex-con Peter Navarro for breaking the law in a ludicrous display that Rolling Stone said proved the GOP and Trump promoted violence and criminal activities as a matter of course.

Former Prosecutor Gleen Kirschner details the vulgar display of those who treat criminals like Trump and the GOP at their nominating conviction to anything other than vermin..

Click on the video at the top of this story and learn how the salvation of America depends on those who beiee the law is needed and that justice matters.

