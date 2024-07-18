In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Thursday, July 18, 2024

A few things to think about

Trump survives an assassination attempt and is,, once again, the GOP nominee for President. Democrat president Joe Biden is isolated in the White House with COVID
Former President Donald Trump, convicted felon and, again, nominee by the GOP for President.

The Republicans wrap up their convention tonight with the the coronation of Donald John Trump as their annoited Presidential candidate for the third time in as their final attempt to put the now convicted felon back into the White House.

Polls gains from President Joe Biden’s debater debacle and the failed asssassintation of Trump ;ast weelemd show some gains in the polls but none even close to as a wide shift predicted.

Many Democrats want Biden to step aside so someone younger and less feeble can be nominated and Biden is suffering from Covid, which could make him listen to reason and so. Tnat could come before the Dems convene for their nominating convention.

With Mother Nature blanketing much of the nation with an stiffling heat wave, perhaps the nomination theme song should be “The Heat Is On.”

