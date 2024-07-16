The American system died today at the hands of a rogue federal judge appoined by convicted felon Donald John Trump, using the questionable and broadening opinion of the Supreme Court he now control on his immunity, both as and outside of his criminal presidency.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, an openly-devout memer of the Trump cult, aided by corrupt Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, ruled that the Special Counsels investigating Trump in his treasonouse use ofclassified cocuments was not legally appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. She claims the Constitution does not alllow such appointments unesss they are ratified by Congress, a ruling never made by any other federal judge.

Her ruling, if upheld, couldbring an end of Special Counsels investigating President Biden’s son, Hunter, invalidate the work of special counsels ranging back to Watergate and more.

“This breathtakingly misguided ruling flies in the face of long-accepted practice and repetitive judicial precedence,” Sen. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) posted on X. “It is wrong on the law and must be appealed immediately. This is further evidence that Judge Cannon cannot handle this case impartially and must be reassigned.”

Hardcore right-wing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) posted a photo of Cannon on X. He wrote: “Future Supreme Court Justice Cannon.”

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who has argued successfully before the World Court and appointed by Garland, is expected to file an immediae appeal. Earlier appeals have brougght sharp rebukes of Cannon by the appeals courts overturning her decisions.

“This is a seismic ruling. The Florida case was the greatest threat to Trump,” Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley said in repsonse. “The other cases have constitutional and statutory problems. The problems have increased over the last year, especially with the recent Supreme Court rulings in the Fisher and Trump cases.”

The Washington Post reports:

Turley was referring to recent decisions by the high court that prosecutors improperly used an obstruction charge to prosecute hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters and that Trump had broad presidential immunity from prosecution. The immunity decision narrowed key aspects of the indictmentTrump faces in D.C. federal court for allegedlytrying to overturn the 2020 election, with prosecutors having to prove which of his acts were official and which evidence they can use in the case. The obstruction ruling could also affect that indictment, because two of the four counts Smith brought against Trump involved obstruction.

The New York Times adds:

Even before her bombshell decision on Monday to dismiss former President Donald J. Trump’s classified documents case, Judge Aileen M. Cannon had made any number of unorthodox rulings.

In fact, since Judge Cannon took control of the case in June 2023, many of her decisions have been so outside the norm that they have fueled intense criticism of her legal acumen, stoked questions about favoritism toward Mr. Trump and slowed the documents case sufficiently that it would not come to trial before Election Day.

Still, almost no one, including some defense lawyers working on the case, expected Judge Cannon to throw out the charges against Mr. Trump by ruling that Jack Smith, the special counsel who filed the indictment, had been unconstitutionally appointed to his job — especially on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

The ruling upended 25 years of Justice Department procedure for naming and governing special counsels and called into question decisions by previous courts reaching back to the Watergate era.

“The very definition of an activist judge, she has single-handedly upended three decades of established law historically used fairly and in a bipartisan manner,” said Joëlle Anne Moreno, a law professor at Florida International University.

From the moment that Judge Cannon was assigned to the case, there were questions about her ability to handle it. She took control of one of the most significant prosecutions in American history, rife with legal and political complexities, even though she had been a judge for less than four years and had extremely limited experience in overseeing criminal trials.

On top of all that, the main defendant was the president who had nominated her to the federal bench.

Her colleagues in the Southern District of Florida were concerned enough about her stewardship of the case that not just one, but two of them approached her early in her tenure and asked her to consider stepping back and handing off the matter to another federal judge.

One of the jurists — the chief judge of the district — suggested it would be inappropriate for Judge Cannon to continue on the case because of a ruling she had made in Mr. Trump’s favor in a related civil case after the F.B.I. had searched Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s private club and residence in Florida, in August 2022

In a move that drew national scrutiny and criticism, Judge Cannon intervened in the civil case and barred the Justice Department from using any of the documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago in their inquiry until an independent arbiter had sorted through them for any that were privileged.

That decision was quickly reversed in a stinging ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, which said she never had legal authority to get involved in the first place.

