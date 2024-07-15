Donald Trump’s defiance after being shot. Ready to cash in. (CNN)

Within hours after an bullet from an assassin’s AR-15, Republcajs and the campaign of annointed party appointee had fundraising photos of his defiant fist in the sky respose try and depict a strong man response to escaping assassination attempt.

The photos did hot focus on the heroic fireman cut dowh as ye tried to protect his wife and kids or tye second rally attendee cut down by the 20-year-old registered Republican who fired into a rally crowd near is hometown in Pennsylvania this weekend. This was a time to cash in on a national tragedy and bolster the criminal felon they are trying, for the third time to put into a presidency her has trashed in a detemined way to destroy democracy and America.

“The 45th (and would-be 47th) president’s deepest admirers have often portrayed him as a superman. In memes and merchandise he has posed as an all-conquering hero, far removed from the reality of the debate stage or the defendant’s box,” writres Jason Farago in today’s New York Times. By Sunday afternoon Mr. Trump’s campaign had blasted out a fund-raising email featuring a retouched version of one of these new vitalist icons — the color altered to grayscale, and with added noise to suggest an older photograph. A historic image? There is no history anymore, only the perpetual present of content, which Mr. Trump understands even amid gunfire.”

Incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden suspended his campaign for at least a wile and cancelled is ads on TV and online, a proper and reasoned response by a “real Presdent.” But nothing about Trump is reasonable or proper. He is a former reaity TV-show host who treats just about everyth8ng he does as am entertaiment episode and, while Secret Service Agents tried to block the blood from the wouned that fore throguh his left earlobe and keep him down and safe, he kept trying to show fabricased strength by raising fist and casting a stern glare at the crowd.

It was as phony as his rehearsed, pompous growls of “You’re Fired” on his TV Show, “The Apprentice.”

“I have always bridled against the temptation to treat images of suffering (two people are dead, and Mr. Trump and two others are injured) as objects of aesthetic judgment,” Farago, the Times’ Critic Large. “And analogies like these underestimate a larger change in how we encounter images today, where even the most “iconic” picture is something mutable and unfixed.”

Despite my personal dislike of Trump’s lies, criminal history and sexual pervesions, I am happy that he survivedth the attempt to kill him. President Biden calls the assassination attempt “sick nad something that should have no place in our societyl” Voters should deliver a fatal blow to his presidency and send him packing to face more trials and then prison to rot away in hell.

I found it odd that, in his first social media post after the assassination attempt, Trump detailed the bullet as it ripped through his earlobe. Most people go numb with shock. I have shrapnel in my back from a wound in Afghanistan in 2003 that left that portion of my back for days.

Writes Michael Scherer, Hannah Allam and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez in The Washington Post:

“This country over the last several years has gone from being polarized to being polarized and radicalized,” said Michael Jensen of the University of Maryland’s START consortium for terrorism research. The former leads to gridlock, he explained, the latter to violence. “It’s reasonable for us to express outrage. It’s reasonable for us to call for unity. It’s reasonable for us to denounce these types of acts,” he said. “I don’t know that it’s reasonable for us to act surprised.” The tenor of the campaign trail had been transformed long before the shots rang out Saturday in Butler, Pa. Gone are the soapbox saws about “our children’s future” and “the most important election of our lifetime” that punctuated U.S. elections for decades. In their place have been dire warnings of doom should the other side prevail.

Can we stop this. Probably, only at the ballot box in November. Or, we could let America fail. It is up to the voters.





