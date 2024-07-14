Secret Service agents hustle former president Donald Trump off podium after he is struck from an assassins bullet. (Courtesy of U.S. News & World Report)

Almost before the blood Donald Trump’s gunshot wound to his earlobe had dried, his madcap pack of right-wing extremists were declaring the attempted assassination “an Antifa attack” or, in the words of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, an attempted murder “engineered by Joe Biden” while she called for his immediate arrest. ” Others claimed “brutal immigrants” did it.

But the gunman taken out by Secret Service snipers was a 20-year-old registered Republican that friends say “wasn’t that much interested in politics.” Records show he gave $15 to a progressive Democratic group” but listed himself as GOP in his most recent election.

Trump survive the bullet from an AR-15 assault-style rifle, first from about 400 feet by Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, PA, but his shots did kill a rally attendee and wounded two others who are in critical condition.

Besides Greene, other members of Congress called for “swift action” agaisnt Democrats who they said “were certainly behind the assassination attempt” and called for taking up guns for “a new revolution” to avenge Trump.

Trump, resting at home at one of his golf resorts after emergency rooom treatment for his wound, called for “unification” and discussed, he said, the same thing in a phone call from President Joe Biden.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” the former president wrote on his social media webslite.

Allies of Trump were quick to call out Trump’s critics. The Washington Post reports:

Trump allies were quick to condemn the left for the shooting. From Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), a possible running mate for Trump, to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) to Chris LaCivita, one of the Trump campaign’s top advisers, all said, in Scott’s words, that the attempt on Trump’s life was “aided and abetted by the radical Left and corporate media incessantly calling Trump a threat to democracy, fascists, or worse.”

Biden, suspended his campaign for the time being and ordered ads taken down, saying”this is a itme for healing.”

Few, however, feel that will be the mood next week when the Republican National Convention convenes to formally approve Trump as their candidate for president for the third straight campaign cycle.

Then convention is expected to urge impeaching Biden and arrest of Republican like former Rep. Liz Cheney for their work on the July 6 Select Committee that called for indictments of Trump for his criminal activities. He stands convicted of multiple felonies right now and other hears are pending.

“This is war,” declres Sen Scott, a possible pick by Trump for his vice president. “Make sure we come to war armed and ready to fight!”

