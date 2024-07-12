This week, The New York Times Editorial Board announced not an endorsement for any candidate for President in the election this November tu did say, without reservation,who it htought should ever set foot into the White House to lead this naton for the next term.

“Donald Trump is unfit to lead,” the editors of the paper declared. “He is dangerous in word, deed and action.”

The paper said:

Next week, for the third time in eight years, Donald Trump will be nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for president of the United States. A once great political party now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great. It is a chilling choice against this national moment. For more than two decades, large majorities of Americans have said they are dissatisfied with the direction of the country, and the post-Covid era of stubborn inflation, high interest rates, social division and political stagnation has left many voters even more frustrated and despondent. The Republican Party once pursued electoral power in service to solutions for such problems, to building “the shining city on a hill,” as Ronald Reagan liked to say. Its vision of the United States — embodied in principled public servants like George H.W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney — was rooted in the values of freedom, sacrifice, individual responsibility and the common good. The party’s conception of those values was reflected in its longstanding conservative policy agenda, and today many Republicans set aside their concerns about Mr. Trump because of his positions on immigration, trade and taxes. But the stakes of this election are not fundamentally about policy disagreements. The stakes are more foundational: what qualities matter most in America’s president and commander in chief. Mr. Trump has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency. He has demonstrated an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people. Instead of a cogent vision for the country’s future, Mr. Trump is animated by a thirst for political power: to use the levers of government to advance his interests, satisfy his impulses and exact retribution against those who he thinks have wronged him. He is, quite simply, unfit to lead. The Democrats are rightly engaged in their own debate about whether President Biden is the right person to carry the party’s nomination into the election, given widespread concerns among voters about his age-related fitness. This debate is so intense because of legitimate concerns that Mr. Trump may present a danger to the country, its strength, security and national character — and that a compelling Democratic alternative is the only thing that would prevent his return to power. It is a national tragedy that the Republicans have failed to have a similar debate about the manifest moral and temperamental unfitness of their standard-bearer, instead setting aside their longstanding values, closing ranks and choosing to overlook what those who worked most closely with the former president have described as his systematic dishonesty, corruption, cruelty and incompetence.

This was just the preamble of the long, detailed reasons for the massive threat that Trump presents to the future of this nation and the continued existence of the democratic republic that what was America before the shambles of what the Republican party had allowed to fester and rot this once-great nation to serve the narcissistic needs of the criminal and convicted felon who exists only to serve his treason and treachery.

Trump is a towering Babylonian priest of anger, hate and bigotry. He feeds on the fears and greed that defines the Republican Party and turns their greed and lust for power into armies of hate and lies who ignore the law, the Constitution and any values they once claimed to serve. They have turned evangelical movements into an Armageddon of hate and lies that serve notning but the cause of the devils they now serve and promote.

Republicans are now enemies of the state who serve an antichrist named Trump and his savants ike Gingrich and others.

Democrats, sadly, are caught up in their own internal wars over an aging president who puts is owh heeds above what 8s best an America that is crumbing before our eyes.

Do enough voters remain who care about this country and what it once was and could be again?

Maybe. It depends. Who knows?

© 2024 Capitol Hill Blue



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...