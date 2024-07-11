Another Trump con: Leaving communities holding the bag on his unpaid campaign costs

(Courtesy of Mother Jone(

In his money-losing building projects, convicted felon Donald John Trump bankrupted small business vendors and walked away from unpaid bills while he has pocketed millions in fees and extra charges. He’snusing the same scam on city and country governments, piling up extra bills for security and other charges in his campaign for a presidency he lost in 2020 and is seeking again.

Reports KFOX news in El Paso:

Donald Trump still owes several cities money from past campaign rallies, including El Paso. Information compiled in 2019 from the Centers for Public Integrity shows that at least 12 cities were owed money, showing El Paso was owed the most. Laura Cruz-Acosta, communications director for the City of El Paso confirmed Trump has an outstanding balance of $569,204.63 which includes a one-time late fee of $98,787.58 for his February 2019 visit. It was primarily for law enforcement purposes and safety and security the health and wellness of the community as much as the health and wellness of those who were visiting us,” Cruz-Acosta said. Cruz-Acosta said the city has continued to try and contact the Trump campaign for payment and has sought the help of lawyers. “The city council actually took action in order to hire the Law Offices of Snapper Carr. The purpose of that was to advocate on behalf of the city to be able to obtain the funding that is owed to the city,” she said.

Communities from coast to coast tell similar stories. The extra securigty for an former president can sun into millions of dollars with little chance of ever getting reimbursed. Cash strapped commnities like the Pennsylvania down of Erie has started trying to collect deposits in advance before Trump his road shows to the area.

“There’s a lot of benefit when a president comes here: economic benefits, more visibility for our community,” Lebanon, PA, Mayor Amy Brewer said about bills unpaid for more than three years. “But I would hope and believe the Trump campaign would pay its bills. It’s our taxpayer dollars.”

The Center for Public Integrity says the Trump campaign owes many local governments hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills that go back to 2018, including his first and only successful campaign for President in 2016 and his loss in 2020.

Other city governments — from Mesa, Arizona, to Erie, Pennsylvania — are still waiting for Trump to pay public safety-related invoices they’ve sent his presidential campaign committee in connection with his political rallies, the center says.

The Center adds:’

“Reached for comment, Trump campaign Director of Operations Sean Dollman referred questions to the campaign’s communications staff, which did not respond to numerous requests.'”

During the 2015 campaign, USA Today reported that The Trump Organizations wa;led away from millions of dollars of unpaid bills and fought in court to not pay even small amounts which left struggling companies in bankruptcy.

“He welches on bills,” said former contractor Jonathan Agee. “I lost my business working on one of his Casino projects. It turned ou to be a bad bet. Trump is a deadbeat.”

In each of those projects ,Trump collected millions in “management fees” wile the poroject vendors were not paid. The USA Today report said thousands of lawsuits were filed against him for payment and his companies would spend fare more than he owed to avoid payment.

During his one-term presidency. Trump did the sae things with the federal government, collecting millions of dollars from the General Accounting Office for services audits later showed were fraudulent.

“We were bilked,” said one auditor in his report t to Uncle Sam

