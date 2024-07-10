In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Voters: Are you for Trump or an American? You can’t be both

Either you want America to remain a democratic republic or you want a fascist nation.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Presidential election this year is a choice for true to decided if they want to remain a democratic republic with freedoms guaranteed by a constitution or dos you plan to vote for a fascist monarchy controlled by a convicted felon, documented fraud and liar and an adjudicated sexual predator and rapist.

Donald John Trump is all of theose things and worse. He thrives on anger, hate and bigotry. He promoted violence against Americans to achieve his goals. He is a criminal, a crook and a thug. Sp, sadly, are his supporters who checked their brains ad the door when they entered his toxic lair.

Those want to turn America into a fascist state want to focus on the age of his opponent, 81-year-old Joe Biden, who shows signs fo his age but remains a better choice thant Trump. Hell, anyone is a better.

Like others, we have doubts about Biden completing another term if his elected. His problems at the first Presidential debate raised questions, which obscured the lies, threats and hate spilling out of Trump’s toxic mouth verbal diarrhea.

Let’s remember that questions arose about Ronald Reagan, who was suffering the early stages of Alzheimer’s as he campaigned for his second term. Still, he beat Michael Dukakis and compeated is second term. Succesful preidents depend on strong team behind them. Trump’s team is, at best, a collection of traitors and enemies of the state.

For transportation, I prefer a motorcycle and mostly ride Harleys. The full-face helmet I wear has a single sticker on the back. It reads: “I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am an American and there is a difference.”

Is this crucial Presidential election year, each voter should decide if trhey are a supporters of a conficted felon named Trump or is they are an American. You can’t be both.

Picture of DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photos at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times daily in Virginia in 1965, followed that with 12 years as reporter, columnist and photographer at The Telegraph in Alton IL. He has spent 60+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington, he returned to the news profession, working out of the Nation's Capitol for 23 years. Today, he lives in semi-retirement in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia.