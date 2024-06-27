For Trump, justice means retribution

When it comes to covering the lurid,, illegal and lies-based antics of convicted criminal Donald J. Trump, one has to expect the unexpected because that is the hate we have come to expect.

Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post says it well:

Normally, a criminal defendant wants a speedy trial and swift exoneration. But not felon and former president Donald Trump. He employs every trick in the book to delay his trial dates while complaining that, in effect, he should be allowed to keep threatening witnesses, jurors and court personnel. A closer look at the fights over gag orders reveals the danger of delaying trials and makes clear the degree to which Trump poses a current threat to fellow Americans. Trump desperately tried to delay his Manhattan hush money case involving the falsifying of business records. He also repeatedly maneuvered to push off a trial date for his Jan. 6 trial on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election. Yet he has also rebelled against restraining orders — imposed by trial judges Justice Ju m from the gag orders. Instead, he revels in inciting the mob against his legal tormentors. Trump desperately tried to delay his Manhattan hush money case involving the falsifying of business records. He also repeatedly maneuvered to push off a trial date for his Jan. 6 trial on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election. Yet he has also rebelled against restraining orders — imposed by trial judges Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan and District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in the Jan. 6 federal case — to protect the targets of his threats from real danger. He wails that the gag orders violate his First Amendment rights and interfere with his presidential campaign. In other words, Trump seems uninterested in justice quickly obtained that might quickly exonerate him and free him from the gag orders. Instead, he revels in inciting the mob against his legal tormentors.



The only “justice” that interests Trump is none at all unless it serves and furthers his criminal and narcissi-tic beliefs that he, and only he, are what matters.

Political activist and attorney George Conway, who left the Republican Party in disgust because of its acceptance and endorsement of the former “reality show host’s illegal acts, describes Trump as a “narcissistic psychopath.”

Trump sees a victory in the presidential election as his only chance to avoid prison and more convictions.

The sad fact is hat his cult like hold on Republicans brings their absolute support because a loss by him could stop their right-wing march back into the Dark Ages with a racist extremism that defies law and order and The Constitution.

Reports The New York Times:

House Republicans on Wednesday advanced legislation that would slash funding for the Department of Justice and U.S. attorneys’ offices across the country, the latest attempt by the G.O.P. to punish federal law enforcement agencies that they claim have been weaponized against conservatives, especially former President Donald J. Trump. The spending bill, approved along party lines by a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee, would cut funding for salaries and other expenses at the Justice Department by 20 percent, and for U.S. attorneys’ offices by 11 percent. It comes as the Department of Justice is prosecuting two federal cases against the former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, one related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the other concerning his retention of classified materials. It is also an early example of how House Republicans are again trying to inject the annual government spending bills with partisan policy mandates aimed at amplifying political grievances and culture war issues. A similar process played out last year, but the most conservative measures were ultimately jettisoned in bipartisan negotiations with Senate Democrats and the White House.

So much for law and order or the Constitution or democracy.

