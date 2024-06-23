Donald Trump (AP/Chris Pizzello)



There are three kinds of statements issued by disgraced, convicted felon Donald J. Trump: Lies, damn lies and massive falsehoods used to raise campaign cash from the gullible lemmings who shell out millions and don’t ask questions or need to know the truth.

As The Washington Post reports:

The message blasted out to his supporters was a reference to the former president’s sentencing scheduled for July 11, when he faces fines or possible jail time after being convicted on 34 charges of business fraud in connection with hush money paid to an adult-film star. A death sentence is not under consideration in the case. Neither is a “GUILLOTINE,” as another fundraising pitch suggested last week. The incendiary emails are part of a concerted strategy that has allowed the campaign to erase a financial lead that President Biden’s campaign had opened up in recent months, according to people close to the former president who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak for the campaign. But experts in small-dollar fundraising say the solicitations are aggressive even by the standards of Trump’s frequently hyperbolic and inflammatory language. “I think those are clearly an escalation over and above some incredibly heated rhetoric and some irresponsible rhetoric we’ve seen over time,” said Matthew Hindman, a professor at George Washington University who studies digital emails. “The fact that those messages continue to be sent out tell us about something. The rhetoric has been driven by user response and user donations. If this extreme rhetoric continues to generate funds, it’s going to be rewarded with an even more extreme response next time.”

Trump’s life is, by his nature, a litany of lies. The self-declared “successful businessan and billionaire is, in reality, a failed real-estate developer mired in debt and often a step away from another bankruptcy and business failure.

He issues his daily tirades and lies from his ego-driven social media platform that posts massive earning losses and leaves investors broke and angry. He is the first American president chaarted with serious crimes, the firt to be convicted of felonies, an adjudicated sexual predator and rapist and a disgrzce to the political system he has destroyed.

“”For the first time a former American president has been convicted of a felony—34 felonies, in fact,” reports The Economist. “This historic disgrace should both shock the nation and reassure it about its capacity to achieve justice. That the conviction of Donald Trump will probably accomplish neither result testifies partly to the corrosive power of Mr Trump’s shamelessness and partly to the complex, contestable nature of the charges brought against him.”

Trump’s corrosive behavior has turned a once-proud political party, “the [arty of Abraham Lincoln<” into a craven cult of losers, thugs and criminals who spread his lies, bolster his crimes, ignore the Constitution and the oaths they swore to uphold.

The media hasn’t helped. They are slow to realize they have been had by a artist.

Reports Rollng Stohe:

CNN invited Donald Trump to lie on its airwaves for over an hour on Wednesday night. The evening was billed as a town hall, but played more like a campaign rally for the former president, who steamrolled and repeatedly mocked moderator Kaitlan Collins, pushing a torrent of misinformation about the 2020 election, the multiple investigations into his conduct, and pretty much everything else he commented on. One CNN insider who spoke to Rolling Stone called the evening “appalling,” lamenting that the network gave Trump “a huge platform to spew his lies.” Collins tried her best to correct Trump as he spoke. And immediately after Trump went off-air, CNN anchor Jake Tapper led a parade of pundits and fact-checkers to counter his dissembling and pan his performance. Nevertheless, the town hall was “a fucking disgrace,” in the words of another network insider. “One-thousand percent a mistake [to host Trump]. No one [at CNN] is happy.”

A fucking disgrace is also a valid description of he Republican enablers to engage in treason against the United States and put their criminal political party over their abandoned promise to serve the nation and its Constitution.

