Trump admits he is a racist

(Democracy Docket)

Some of us in America have felt, for some time, that disgraced, criminally-indicted former president Donald Trump is a racist. Now, in an interview with Time magazine, he admits it openly and pledges that if he wins election to another toxic term in the White House, he will push to “rid the nation” of what he claims is a “growing anti-white problem.”

About what we should expect from what Rep. Maxine Waters calls “a pure racist.”

“If you look at the Biden Administration, they’re sort of against anybody depending on certain views,” Trump told TIME in an interview when asked about his supporters who believe anti-white racism now represents a greater problem than anti-Black racism. “They’re against Catholics. They’re against a lot of different people… I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country and that can’t be allowed either.”

His answer to he claimed problem? Encourage and support violence against those who disagree with him. Encourage another Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and spread it to the cities and other parts of America.

“I don’t think it would be a very tough thing to address, frankly,” Trump says. “But I think the laws are very unfair right now. And education is being very unfair, and it’s being stifled. But I don’t think it’s going to be a big problem at all. But if you look right now, there’s absolutely a bias against white [people] and that’s a problem.”

Trump calls the rioters who trashed the Capitol in 2021 “patriots” and promises to pardon those convicted and imprisoned for their sedition against the nation. When Time asked if he supports violence as an answer to put get hi back into office, he said “it depends” on whether or not he wins.

“We don’t win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election,” he claims, repeating his long-discredited claim that he lost the 2020 election because it “was stolen from me.”

As Time reports:

Trump also tells TIME he might pardon the more than 800 men and women charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, most of whom have pleaded guilty. The assault left more than 140 law enforcement officers injured and sent lawmakers into hiding. More than 120 people have been accused of using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer, and members of extremist groups were found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

Six months out from this election, Trump is laying the groundwork for antother onslaught of lies that claim he was cheated if he loses. Every court ruling in this nation in the last three years, inclyuding the Supreme Court that is packed with his appointees, have ruled against is false clsimas that hte election was a fraud.

Time continues:

Trump has sought to recast the insurrectionist riot as an act of patriotism. “I call them the J-6 patriots,” Trump tells TIME. When asked whether he would consider pardoning every one of them, he says: “Yes, absolutely.”

Rep. Maxine Waters tells MSNBC that Trump is “a pure racists” who is attempting to overturn America. She is not alone.

(Courtesy of MSNBC)

Trump more than a pure racist. He is the leader of a clabern of hate groups who preach violence agaisnt those who support a nation founded on immigrants and a divese population. He solicits and supports those who espouse White Supremacy and their hate and violence. He preaches hate.

He must be stopped by the voters this November and conficted of his more than 80 feloonies he faces in multiple federal state trials he faces. In a flagrant case of hypocrisy, he attacks current Biden for what he calls “Gestapo-like tactics”when he is the real fascist in the race this year.

As The New York Times reports:

Fresh from his criminal trial in New York, Donald J. Trump delivered a frustrated and often obscene speech, lasting roughly 75 minutes, at a Republican National Committee donor retreat in Florida on Saturday, attacking one of the prosecutors pursuing him and comparing President Biden’s administration to the Nazis. “These people are running a Gestapo administration,” Mr. Trump told donors who attended the event at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., according to an audio recording obtained by The New York Times. “And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me.” Before making the comparison, Mr. Trump baselessly insisted that the various indictments against him and his allies in several states were being orchestrated by the Biden administration.

Trump’s niece, a psychologist who knows the dangers of her uncle, calls Trump an “authoritarian wannabe” who is a traitor to America and is guilty of sedition and treason.

MaryTrump says:

And the problem is that we’re seeing that these are being treated as two entirely different people. It’s as if the fact that he is a criminal defendant, the fact that he has committed, allegedly, crimes against the United States of America have no impact whatsoever on his relevance or his standing as a candidate for the presidency. And the problem is that we’re seeing that these are being treated as two entirely different people. It’s as if the fact that he is a criminal defendant, the fact that he has committed, allegedly, crimes against the United States of America have no impact whatsoever on his relevance or his standing as a candidate for the presidency.

Yes, Trump is a racist and a traitor. So are those who support and enable his lies, hate and the violence he embraces. He must be held accountable for his sedition and treason against the United States of America. So should they.

Copyright © 2024 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...