Trump’s niece calls him a ‘anti-American authoritarian wannabe’

Donald Trump’s niece notes tht her uncle, a disgraced former president is, in reality, an anti-American authoritarian wannabe and a critical threat to our nation’s democracy who contiues to have the support of a Republican party that helps moralize his outrageous and dangerous behavior.

“I think the real split screen we need to think about is Donald Trump, presidential candidate for the Republican Party, and Donald Trump, anti-American authoritarian wannabe,” Mary Trump tells MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

She contijues:

And the problem is that we're seeing that these are being treated as two entirely different people. It's as if the fact that he is a criminal defendant, the fact that he has committed, allegedly, crimes against the United States of America have no impact whatsoever on his relevance or his standing as a candidate for the presidency.

Even with the damning evidence against him in the current hush money trial that clearly shows the corrupt president paid off two women he had affair with to keep quiet so he could become president in the surprise win in 2016, his niece says it might not be enough.

“It worries me, quite honestly, that as deep the trouble is that he’s in, it may not be enough,” she told Wallace. “It is really troubling, because it seems that there’s always a way out for him. There’s always somebody willing to bail him out. Even if it looks like there’s no escape. … And I don’t know — it worries me, quite honestly, that as deep the trouble is that he’s in, it may not be enough.”

On Huffpost, Ben Blanchet reports:

The comments from the former president’s niece come as he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. The former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee leads President Joe Biden by less than 1 percentage point, as of May 2, according to an average of national polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

Trump is like a vampire who rises from political death time and time again after gettting caught in stunds like hte audio tape where he bragged about forcing himself on married women by “grabbing their puissioes” and succeeding because he is a celebrity.

