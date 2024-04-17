In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Another first for the criminal former president

When it comes to commuting crimes, Trump at the head of the class felons
Where Trump and his collaborators belong. (Getty Images/Salon)

Those who have followed the roller coaster tabloid ego-driven antic of Donald John Trump are rthe firt to know that he want to be the “first” at everthing he does. As he fights to survive a tsunami of criminal cases that are closing in on him, he is achieving his desiire but not his actual goal.

Trump is the first American former president indicted on criminal charges, the first to face trilal on more than 80 of thoSe charges, the first to found liable for sexual harassment and rape, the first found guilty of business and tax fraud and, now, stnads on the edge of being the firxt to ever be found to be liable for criminal contempt of court.

Prosecutor on the Trump’s tiral on charges of using business and campaign fund as “hush money” payments to a porn actress and as9o a Playboy Playmate of the Year, this week filed criminal contempt charges against him for violating a gag order that is supposed to block him from threatening a witness or others involved in his prosecution.

Trump has proven, time and time again, that he finds anyone and anything that doe not lavish praise on his nerarou and criminal actions contemptible, has ignored the gag order from the New York judge presiding over his trial, the one that should become his first conviction for a a former American president.

In one of his latest podcasts, former U.S. Attorney and federal prosecutor Glenn Kirchner outlines what Trump i facing:

Courtesy of Glenn Kirschner and YouTube

Kirchner says he avoids comparing Trump’s antics to a petulant child but says doing so “would be an insult to petulant children. We’ve heard that before. Early iin his toxic presidency, Trump was compared to Hitler and many said that comparison was “an insult to Hitler.” Say what?

Yes, Trump is a insufferable bastard. He is also a storng threat to our democracy and America. He is a traitorous threat to our way of life. Trump, who is a few years younger than President Joe Biden claims the man who beat him in 2020 is “too old.” Both a old for the job but Biden is not a traitor and that makes all the difference.

I’m 76 years old, a little yoiuger than Biden or Trump but age doesb;t keep me off a motorcycle, which is one of my pleasurres of life. My motorcycle helmets have a sticker on each. They read:

I am noit a Democrat. I am not a Republicans. I am an American. THERE IS A DIFFERENCE!

