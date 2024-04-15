Trump heads for trial. Next stops, prison, hell

The Last Word on MSNBC. We can hope.

In this year’s vital Presidential election, each and every voter should ignore their party and votes for the best candidate for the job. It should not be hard, given the existence of the disgraced, sexual predator, rapist, racist and criminally indicted con man, Donald J. Trump.

Never in the 200+ years of this democratic republic, have we, as a nation faced such a severe threat to our way of life, our democracy and the future of us and the rest of the world.

Exaggeration? I wish it were. Trump goes on trial Monday for the first of four sets of criminal charges that defy logic, validity and morality. Trump makes Richard NIxon look like a schoolyard bully. He has conned and fleeced his way to power through a helpful cadre of Republican traitors to their party, the Constitution and America.

I’ve dealt with politics and governments for more than 60 years and while I had reached the point that I didn’t think the shanghais in Washington could surprise me or anyone else, I was wrong. Trump is evil, a monster without morality or value. HIs thousands of lies now number more than 50,000 since 2016, his crimes are voluminous and he shows not an ounce of decency.

Yet Republicans I worked with in Congress during the 1990x continue tu support him and his continued criminal activity. Even while facing more than 80 felony indictments, he is now under investigation for stock fraud over his second-rate social media operation, appears to have tried to use a illicit bond to cover his appeal for more than $400 million in payments for a lawsuit he lost and is using donor money try and cover his mounting legal costs that could easily bankrupt his business and prove that he was never anywhere near as rich as he claimed.

The only consistent excuse I find from Republicans is a claim that Trump and only him, could have appointed the line of hard right-wing Supreme Court Justices who killed the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal in America. Sadly, that horrific ruling is just the start of efforts by corrupt justices like Clarence Thomas, who lives large on lavish gifts, travel on private planes and other perks. Or a new justice with a record of sexually assaulting girls at his private school in Washington and who lied when he wrote that rulings like Roe v. Wade should not be overturned. Figures. A liar like Trump, the corrupt president who appointed him

Trump becomes the first former president in American history to face criminal charges and a trial. This one comes from his attempts to coverup payments to women he slept with and he used company and campaign funds to do so, a serious felony.

Trump, as always, claims he didn’t bed. Yet, he is found guilty of sexual harassment and rape, has bragged repeatedly about affairs, including the ones that ended his first two marriage and could derail his current one.

On tape just before tje 2016 election, Trump bragged that he had sex with married women because they “love to fuck celebrities” and said all he has to do is “grab their pussies.” When he owned beauty pageants, he used to walk in on contestants changing costumers and gaped at their undress or total nudity. He told one contestant that her naked breasts “were great!”

When jock Howard Stern called Trump’s daughter Ivanka a great “piece of ass,” Trump said “yes, she is” When she was modeling, Trump asked another model is she agreed that his daughter “has great tits.”

Is this a man you want to be president of the United States of America? If he someone who want to be around your daughter or your wife? If so, may you rot in hell with the lowlife son of a birtch Donald Trump.

Copyright © 2024 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...