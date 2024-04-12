Stopping Republicans from voting in a fascist and racist as our president

Former Congressman Joe Scarborough, who left the Republican Party in disgust after it became a puppet of disgraced con man Donald John Trump, asks why anyone would vote for a fascist to lead our nation.

“If they vote for Donald Trump in 2024, they are not only voting for a fascis, they are voting for a racist,” an agitated Scarborough, who hosts the “Morning Joe” show on MSNBC, said this week. “He is someone who wants to put this country 200 years in the back (ages).”

“I’m trying figure out how to get people out who love democracy, who love freedom, who love the rights of all Americans.” he adds. “How do we get them to the voting booth. That”s how we save our country.”

Scarborough made the comments at the National Action Committee meeting. His commments brought a standing ovation.

Elsewhere, we see more and more people shaking their heads as the criminally-indicted Trump heads for his first of four trials for his efforts to overtrow the Constitution, democracy and our nation.

How, they wonder, did we get into this mess?

It begam more than three decades ago with the rise in political power by power-mad Georgia congressman Newt Gingrich, who became Speaker of the House after his party took control of the House of Representatives in 1994. He outlawed compromise or coalition building and Congress ground to a halt.

We saw the madness increase when Republican racism emerged from thieir toxoc political swamps to embrace the Tea Party and its bigotry and hate-filled lies about President Barack Obama. We saw it solidified with the selection of trollop Sarah Palin as John McCain’s running mate in 2008, and we see it today with White Trash types like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz in the GOP leadership.

The emergence of Palin and Greene reminds us of Jerry Jeff Walker’s son “I like my woman ( a little on the trashy side).” Palen, as a sportscaster before gcoming a mayor in Alaska, liked o bed basketball stars) and Greene dresses and talks like loose women one finds in a honky tonk saloons.

The Republican Party today is a sordid coven of hate, bigotry and racism. It gave up any hope for service to the people or allegiance to the oaths they swear to. I saw them oozing from the slime during my sabbatical from journalism to work in Congress from 1981-87. I shook my head at their cravenness as they held out their hands, demanding donations from the largest political action committee (at the time) that I managed as Divisional Vice President for The Nationall Association of Realtors.

At one point during that time, Rep. Guy Vabder Jagt , chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, calls PACs “whores.” I responded, in an interview with CBS: “Congressman, they’s a problem with your claim. Where I come from, whores as the ones asking for money, in advance, for a service they promise to deliver. You and others like you are asking us for money, in advance, for services. In such situations, the best we can expect is to get screwed. That makes you the whores and we are the johns”

I walked away from politics in 1994, jointed Alcoholics Anonymous and returned to journalism. On June 6, I will celebrate 30 years of sobriety.

To completely recover, I will join millions of voters in November to put a stop to the fascist, racist and criminal con man Donald Trump, candidate of a Republcian Party that should burn in hell with him.

