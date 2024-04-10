Americans are learing why Trump really stinks

Donald Trump’s actions stink to high heaven. But a new rancd odor in this year’s presidential election is the unpleasant smell of his body odor. The president, who willing to be close to him admit, means dealing with a man who doesn’t keep himself clean.

Even former Republcan leader Adam Kinzinger says the rancid ,odor is “not good. The easiest way to explain it … take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that … in a blender and bottle that as a cologne.”

Reports Paul Dallison of POLITICO:

Anyway, now there is an actual Trump cologne, and a perfume! Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow started selling a candle called “This smells like my vagina”? Well Trump has decided not to call his fragrance “This smells like my armpits and butt,” and instead gone for Victory 47 (whoever wins this fall’s election will be the 47th president of the United States — classy!). It costs a mere $99, and looks like the worst kind of tourist tat. The perfume bottle is shaped like a curvaceous lady (in case you hadn’t already thrown up inside your own mouth), while the cologne bottle features a gold (read: plastic) effigy of Trump’s head (in case you still hadn’t already thrown up inside your own mouth). According to the official blurb about the cologne: “A crisp opening of citrus blends into a cedar heart, underpinned by a rich base of leather and amber, crafting a commanding presence.” Nope, me neither. The perfume, meanwhile, “captures the essence of feminine strength and elegance. Infused with a blend of light floral notes, hints of citrus zest, and a whisper of spice, this scent is for the woman who embraces her victories with grace and allure.” A bit like Stormy Daniels. Alas, while you can order the smells, you’re too late to get your hands on a pair of “Never-Surrender” high-top sneakers, which have sold out despite costing $399. They sound ideal for anyone wanting to storm the Capitol.

The Hill newspaper ads their thoughts :

The 40-second ad features a series of notoriously foul-smelling scenes, including garbage dumps, animal feces, dirty diapers and moldy cheese, mocking Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The ad, titled “Limburger,” was released by the political advocacy group started primarily by Republicans aimed at defeating Trump in his bid for the White House. The depictions are set to an audio track of a person sniffing and coughing at the smells. At one point, as the camera showed the front of Trump Tower in New York, a deep voice said, “claiming the former president smells bad.” The voice of comedian Kathy Griffith then is heard saying, “The Donald has a distinct smell. It’s like, body odor, with kind of like a scented make-up product.” At the end of the ad, a generic female voice sniffs, coughs, and grimaces, before asking, “Donald, is that you?” as flies are heard buzzing in the background.

As an obscenely fat man in his high 70s who lives on a diet of fast food, Trump sweats…a lot and the odor of what comes out of his pores of, to say the least, rancid. Those who claim to be “in the know” says he needs to change his depends disposal diaper underwear more often, especially when it comes to what the late comedian George Carlin one described as “farts with lumps in them.”

Reports Salon, which says Trump’s actions are too often an “attempt to hide that he smells like a butt:”:

Some aides, unwilling of course to allow use of their names, say Trump lack of cleanliness is routine for a man suffeirng with dementia, which is off-top rants suggest, are in increasing contorl of his damaged brain.

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” Former GOP Congressman Kinzinger says.

Oh, there’s also something else we can all do: Hold our noses and vote against this stinkin’ SOB and let prison guards hose him down daily. That’s a good way to “Make America Germ-free Again.”

