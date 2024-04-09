Donald Trump and his lap-dancing daughter Ivanka Trump, Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida 1996.

Former Homeland Security Chef Miles Taylor calls disgraced, marcicissti, criminally-indicterd formeer president Donald Trump “a pervert.” Former Chief of Staff John Kelly, who served in the White Hiouse at te same time as Kelly’ tenure with Homeland Seucirty, calls Trump “a very evil man” and both say he treated is daughter Ivanka as a trarget for his sexual fantasies and proven actions of a sexual predator.

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump‘s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor writes.

“Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.'”

Taylor says he believes Trump remains unchanged as he leads the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and fears a second Trump term could be far worse.

“He’s a pervert, he’s difficult to deal with. This is still the same man and, incredibly, we’re considering electing him to the presidency again.”

Taylor was a longstanding member of the Republican Party he he left in 2022, said it’s important to think about the types of people Trump would bring into a second term.

“This man is closing the door to all kinds of potential talent, so you would expect even more dangerous people in a second term,” he he told Newsweek in an interview..

“He’s setting a very vile tone within the Republican Party, and in a sense has normalized pretty derisive views towards women in general. I mean, it’s why we’ve seen other MAGA candidates that carry such baggage, like Trump. That’s why we’ve seen copycats pop up around the country.”

Taylor’s 2018 op-ed in The New York Times, under the pen name “Anonymous” and headlined “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” was fiercely critical of Trump. He revealed that he was the author in 2020 as he campaigned against Trump’s re-election. He is now a member of the centrist Forward Party.

According to Taylor’s book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, Trump made sexual comments about Ivanka’s body on a regular basis. At a Miss Teenage USA Pageant, he asked a contestant, who was under age 18, if she thought his daughter “was hot?”

In The Guardian, Arwa Mahdawi writes:

While it is clear that Trump fans don’t care about the former president’s misogyny, might they care about the claims he sexualized his own daughter? After all, these are the same people who have whipped themselves into a moral panic about the non-existent danger LGBTQ+ people pose to children. These are the same people who can’t go a day without spewing unfounded slurs about gay people being “groomers”. These are the same people who are intent on banning books from school libraries because they’re worried that references to race or gender identity will harm their children. They’re the people triggered by a book about seahorses, for God’s sake, because it contained too many details about their mating rituals. And yet, they have no problem voting for a guy who pays off porn stars and allegedly fantasizes about his daughter. Republican family values in action.

A New York jury Trump guilty of being a sexual predator who assualed E. Jean Carroll in a department store. The 2023 , decision did not declare Trump raped her but, the judge in the case said thejury decision declaring him a sexual predator also made Trump a rapist under the law..

Former Chief of Staff Kelly says a another Trump term in the White House would be chaotic. It just simply would be chaotic, because [Trump would] continually be trying to exceed his authority but the sycophants would go along with it. It would be a non-stop gunfight with the Congress and the courts.

Trump with an even younger Ivanka: Proper behavior with a child?

Questions about Trump’s actions with his daughter have haunted the family and those close to him for decades. Twice, on Howard Sterm’s shock jock show, he agreed with Stern that Ivanka was “a great piece of ass. While on a television interview, he was asked what he and his daughter had in commen and he replied “sex,” but then walked back the statement but never completely denied.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, in his film, Fahrenheit: 11/9, said Trump said Trump could be guilty of sexually abusing Ivanka. “Are you just seeing what we see? And it bothers you as well?” The question was asked in the interview in light of the documentary debuting at the Toronto Film Festival.

“I’m seeing what you see, except I’m not making a joke out of it. I don’t think child abuse is a joke,” Moore replied. “And I don’t understand the meme and the comedians and the jokes about this. If anything, Ivanka may have been a victim here.”

Photos of him with his underaged daughter in a hotel bed or having his hand inside her dress as an event add to the questions about his fitness to be a father, much less a president. He has called nude model photos of her “hot” while he says he would be dating her if she was not his daughter.

A proper relationship between a father with a questionable sexual history and his teenage daughter?

As a father of a grown daughter, a lawyer in her 40s, I am disgusted by the actions of Trump, a proven pervert, liar and con man. My daughter is a beautiful woman but I have, ever thought in terms used by Trump to describe Ivanka. Anyone who uses such terms to describe my daughter would face the wrath of a father who never sees a daughter as a sex object.

Sadly, the question remains: Why does anyone with an ounce of humanity or morality support this toxic sexual predator and pervert.?

