Is America coming apart at the seams?

The only real growth in the Republican Party these days are the escalating numbers of Congress members of the party of Abraham Lincoln who are giving up any hope of saving their party or the democratic republic called America. Instead , theyare packing up getting the hell out of Washington.

“This is a dysfunctional place, and I’m not making an observation that others haven’t made,” says former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) tells The Washington Post

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) isn’t waiting for his currebt term end. He tolld his colleagues this weekebd that his will leave on April 19 and has no plans return.

Reports Marianna Sotomayor of the Post:

The tumultuous year in a slim majority hasn’t necessarily pushed departing Republicans to seek higher office or pursue other opportunities away from Capitol Hill. But it reaffirmed for most that they made the right call to leave, that because the House has become more partisan, it is now more difficult to pass legislation that makes an impact than when many were first elected. The decisions to depart are yet another sign of the broaderdrop in morale within the GOP conference. Many Republican lawmakershave largely accepted that their inability to govern is a predicament of their own making. They acknowledge that overcoming their legislative impasse relies not only on keeping control of the House in November, but also on growing their ranks significantly enough to neutralizethe handful of hard-liners who wield influence by taking advantage of the narrow margins. But many also continue to say privately what few have acknowledged publicly: Republicans believe they are likely to lose the majority. And members are also worried that some lawmakers who have already decided to leave will consider resigning early, threatening Republicans’ current majority. Five of 21 retiring Republicans will have resigned before the end of the term. Four GOPcommittee chairs are leaving, but Republicans were particularly shocked at the announced departures of Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Gallagher, who are not term-limited from continuing to oversee their committees. Eight lawmakers are retiring from the coveted Energy and Commerce Committee and eight subcommittee chairs are leaving. Four former members of a different GOP leadership era also have called it quits: former speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), his trusted deputy Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), former deputy whip Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), and McMorris Rodgers, who previously served as conference chair. Following the historic ouster of McCarthy last year and the difficulty governing afterward, several lawmakers — who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss personal plans — seriously considered retiring. But what motivated these more pragmatic Republicans to seek reelection was the possibility that their absence could open up the seat to a candidate more willing to stonewall than govern. –The Washington Post

Moar blame the “punish abd destroy” tactics of Donald J. Trump, the disgraced, criminally-indicted, narcissistic psychopath who has has turned the party from righteous conservatives to extremist fascists who put their hate, racism and greed above their oaths of office and any desire to serve the nation he turned into a hate-filled cult of White Supremacists, rapid extremists abd violence suppoorting thugs.

“Right now, Washington, D.C., is broken; it is hard to get anything done,” says Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), who ia quitting and getting out of dodge before his term ends .

The deep animosity and personal disdain between members following McCarthy’s ouster played a role in the decision of Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) to leave. Lesko announced her retirement in the middle of the three-week fight to elect Johnson,citing a desire to spend more time with family.

But Lesko also echoed a growing complaint that her party has turned Congress into a sordid partisan disaster where legislating is impossible and cooperation iis both discourage and forgot-teen.

The Post continues:

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) pointed to the “chaotic schedules” getting in the way of working in his district bordering Indianapolis. Like many who are leaving, Pence announced in January that he wouldn’t seek reelection after spending the holidays weighing the decision with family members, who became the main incentive for him to leave. How his colleagues had behaved in the months prior “didn’t incentivize” him to stay, he said. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), who was elected in 2018 and has decided to run for governor, stressed that he’s never known “what normal is in Congress” after experiencing two impeachments against President Donald Trump, the coronavirus pandemic, and the Jan. 6 insurrection. Gallagher, who was elected two years before Armstrong, echoed that sentiment, saying that while “Congress is getting increasingly chaotic,” it has “been pretty steadily chaotic during my eight years.” –The Washington Post

We see the same disdain from former Congress members who left on their own because they saw Washington turning it into a toxic, authoritarian state.

I served New Mexico Republican Congressman Manuel Lujan as his conmubications director in 1982 and his Special Assistant to the Ranking Member on the House Science and Technology Staff until 19889 when he retired from Congress and became Secretary of the Interior under President George H.W. Bush.

Lujan saw what he called “dangers to way we get the job dome” during the rise of GOP extremists like Newt Gingrich, who helped the GOP capture control of Congress in 1994 and announced that he was bagging coalitions and bi-partisanship. Gingrich was forced out of the jjob for ethics violations but he left behind other extremists whose “scorched earth party” approach brought a lot of legislative work to a half.

“They’re bomb throwers,” Lujan told me form his hione in Albuquerque. When Trump was elected as presidenbt in 2016, we talked and he predicted that “he will bring down the GOP but he will also destroy America. “It will be worse than Watergate.” He was right.

Lujan died in 2019 but our last conversation showed his concern for the Congress he served for 30 years.

“I never thought I might see the end of the country I love,” he told me then. The threat continues after his death and he told me that he had discussed with colleagues the danngers of Trump and the deterioration of the GOP. “Trump,” he said, “is a traitor to his oath of office, to our Constitution, our Congress and our nation.”

At the moment, America is still the longest-surviving democratic republic on this third rock from the Sun. Let’s hope it continues and criminals like Donald J. Trump rot away for the rest of their sordid, toxic lives in prison, doing hard time.

