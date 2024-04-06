Yes, Trump is a criminal. He is guilty of far worse

Trump and Republicans: A deal with the devil?

With 88 criminal felony indictments against him, it is easy to dismiss the fact that the disgraced former president is also an immoral, lying fraud who cares nothing about the Anerica he swore a oath to serve but, instead, continues to try and destroy.

Don’t take the easy way out. As a journalist who has covered government and political misdeeds for more than 60 years, I can say with certainty and experience that Trump, as former Republican George Conway, a lawyer and staunch conservative who walked away from the party in disgust, is a “immoral psychopathic narcissist” with no compassion, empathy or connection to reality.

“He has no conscience,” Conway says of Trump. “He deserves to spend his life in prison.”

Yet, a still sizable number of Republicans still want Trump be return to the White House as president. They dismiss his legal troubles as a “witch hunt” even though the facts say his deserves punishment what his charged with doing and worse.

Writes Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post:

Such an approach is deeply misguided. Not every situation calls for us to play “name that crime.” Framing the discussion that way drains Trump’s reprehensible conduct of its moral dimension and minimizes his threat to democracy. He then winds up getting a pass if his behavior cannot be characterized as a violation of a specific statute or court order. When voters are considering his fitness for office, Trump’s conduct, whether legal or not, should be assessed in the context of democratic norms and moral principles that would apply to any office seeker, especially one running for president. Someone who targets a judge’s daughter on social media or reposts violent imagery of a sitting president is simply unfit for the Oval Office. (As historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat urged, “Wake up people. This is an emergency. This is what authoritarian thugs and terrorists do. Trump is targeting the President of the United States.”) The burden should not be solely on judges, both those on Trump cases and those observing, to raise the red flag, as Merchan did in expanding the gag order. (“The threats to the integrity of the judicial proceeding are no longer limited to the swaying of minds but on the willingness of individuals, both private and public, to perform their lawful duty before this Court,” he wrote.) The obligation falls on the public, political leaders and media to defend the rule of law and democracy itself, whether or not a specific order has been violated. In short, Trump’s assault on our democracy must be viewed not “merely” as legal infractions; the response must come not only from judges. Reducing all of Trump’s reprehensible offenses to legalities also gives Republicans an excuse to avoid condemning his behavior. (Well, it’s up to the judge to decide if he violated a court order.) When Trump assaults democratic norms, Republicans rarely come forward to condemn him. Too many interviewers do not press them to take responsibility for the conduct of their nominee. (How can you support someone who targets a judge’s daughter? In what universe is it permissible to show a photo of the president bound and gagged?) Too often, only former Republican officeholders condemn Trump. “This is one of those things where we can’t move past the headline: Donald Trump shared an image of the president of the United States tied in the back of a pickup truck, bound and gagged,” retired Republican congressman Joe Walsh said on CNN. “I mean, stop there. … This is way beyond politics. This is an incitement to violence.” Now, that’s the framework for discussing Trump’s serial outrages. Democrats up and down the ticket would be well advised to press their opponents: Is there any line Trump could cross that you wouldn’t defend? How can voters expect you to uphold your oath in the face of his threats and complaints? Meanwhile, the media, elected leaders and voters should not ignore that Trump’s conduct need not be illegal to be disqualifying. –The Washington Post

Voters stepped up to slap Trump idown in his failed attempt to win re-election in 2020 but the party he has destroyed still embraces his lies and treason. They praise Trump “achievements” that do not exist. They insist that an outright assault on democracy right was “necessary” when such actions openly violated the Constitution and the democratic republic it formed and has stood the test of time for more than two centuries.

“This man has no respect for rules. No respect for the lives of other human beings. No respect for the country. No respect for the Constitution. No respect for his duties,” Conway saya. “He is a sociopathic criminal. And this is just another nail in the coffin.”

Some of Trump’s craven cult call him “God’s disciple,” which are not just outright lies but sacrilege of the highest order. One could argue that he is “the devil’s disciple.”

“In 2016, Republicans made a deal with the devil,” writes Jeffrey Wolson: ” Like Dr Faustus, they sold their souls for power. Now they stifle their consciences, never speak ill of Trump, hug him

closely, fearing the wrath of his base. The same Lindsey Graham who in 2016 wrote, ‘If

we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it,’ recently said, ‘To

every Republican, if you don’t stand behind this president, we’re not going to stand

behind you.”

Lindsey Graham, the traitorous GOP South Carolina Senator, is typical of the Republicans who abandoned their party’s heritage and their country. Yes, Trump could well be The Devil and Satan th.many follow.

Those followers are Republicans, White supremacists, racists, bigots, homophobes and Neo Nazis. They were the reasoned voters who took a stand against the Devil in the White House and his spawn and put our democratic republic to work and they are needed, once again to flood the polls in November to save America from Trump and his MAGA Maggots.

