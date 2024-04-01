On this April Fool’s day, no one should be laughing

(Ed Clark/The LIFE Premium Collection/Getty Images)

In a journalistic career that began more than 60 years ago, I have authored or helped to produce many April Fools jokes on the this first day of the month.

In Washington, I wrote a story that said renowned sports car maker Porsche had been purchaed by Hyundai Motor Group of South Korea and the German auto maker would be moving all manufacturing and design work to the corporate headquarters in Seoul.

I posted the article on the website of the Potomac Region of the Porsche ‘Club and sent Press releases to media and to check with the director of the club, which happened to be me. I was the director in 2000.. I had not told members of the regional club and the discussion board online lit up with angry, disillusioned owners of the car. I was also a webmaster and the hoax played out well until I sent our an “April Fool’s” announcement out in the early afternoon.

The stunt, however, was not even close to what is the master April Fool’s joke that caught thousands by surprise when, on April 1, 1996 full-page ads appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and four other newspapers announcing that the National Park Service had sold America’s Liberty Bell, to Taco Bell and would be renamed “The Taco Liberty Bell.”

I saw the ad in The Washington Post while riding to work oon the Metro subway in Washington. More than a few “what the helll” shouts came from others reading their papers when they saw the ad.

Press kits prepared by Taco Bell told of plans to construct a full service restaurant as part of a new ” Taco Liberty Bell” display the original bell in Philadelphia and said replicas of the bell grace each of the fast food locations of Taco Bell.

Congress was sold on the joke as members took to the floor of the House to denounce the National Park Service and demanded immediate hearings to cease an desist. At the White House, President Bill Clinton’s press secretary, Mike McCurry figured out it was a joke and when reporters demanded a response, he said the President thought it was a good way to reduce the national debt and had approved sale of the Lincoln Memorial to Ford Motor Company and it would be renamed “The Lincoln-Mercury Memorial.”

At noon, Taco Bell’s ad agency sent out a flash notice saying, basically, “Gotcha! April Fool!

That was four years before I Porsche Club April Foo’s stunt. I haven’t taken part in any April Fool’s joke for more than 20 years. I left Washington in 2004 in part because it had become a sick, perverted place split apart by violent, hateful partisanship,

Since 2016, when a con man and grifter named Donald John Trump became president of this nation ,it became even harder to see humor in what is happening to our nation

We saw some hope when voters evicted Trump from the White House in 2020 but he tried to seize control illegally and destroy democracy so he could seize control illegally and even with more tha 50 criminal indictments, he is back like a bad joke that keeps descending on this nation as the nightmare he is.

Many call Trump a joke but few are laughing. He is an evil fraud aided and abetted by a cadre of co-conspirators who have become a party to his evil and treason. On this April Fool’s Day, the joke is on those who tolerate his fraud and aid his evil.

Until his evil is purged, we are all the the April fools and no one should be laughing.

