Trump hawks Bibles but believes the only god is himself

God help us all.

A con man without shame — disgraced, criminally-indicted Donald J. Trump — is hawking Bibles, at $60 apiece on his second-rate social media channel during Holy Week in a latest attempt to raise money to pay for his legal fees and campaign costs for the 2024 presidential election.

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible,” Trump posted on Truth Social, his floundering social media site rescued this weekend by right-wingers in a stock offering.

Reports Politico:

While money from the sales is not being funneled to Trump’s campaign, according to the Bible’s website, Trump did license the agreement — which means he’s likely profiting from it. “GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms,” the site says. Trump has already hawked trading cards, pieces of a suit he wore when he became the first former president to have his mugshot taken (alongside copies of the mugshot), $399 branded sneakers and stake in his social media company. Tuesday’s sell comes the day after a panel of state appeals judges in New York lowered the amount of the bond he must post to stop enforcement of a $454 million civil judgment for corporate fraud to just $175 million. That ruling came after Trump obtained a $91.6 million bond earlier this month to stave off enforcement of an $83.3 million verdict against him for defaming author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has denied the claim, but a federal civil-court jury found him liable for sexual assault. –Politico

Let’s see: Sexual predator, rapist, con man, fraud, thief and, of course, Bible salesman.

Will we see Trump taking communion on Good Friday this week? Doubt it. The last time he claimed to be religious, he was holding a Bible upside down. He could not name the sections of the Holy Book.

Trump is thrice-married, left his first two wives during affairs with the ones he married later. He proved himself a non-believer as president by naming the the wife of disgraced Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich as ambassador to the Vatican. Calista Gingrich admitted having an affair with her new husband while he was married to his second wife,

As The Washington Post reported:

While Calista Gingrich is well-liked in official Washington, her selection for the post did raise a few eyebrows — after all, her relationship with the Republican leader was the proximate cause of the demise of Newt Gingrich’s second marriage. His second ex-wife, Marianne, said in 2012 as Newt Gingrich was seeking the GOP presidential nomination that he had carried on a six-year affair with then-Callista Bisek, a congressional aide. Newt sought an “open marriage” so he could have both a mistress and a wife, Marianne said. –The Washington Post

Screwing around on his wives was a habit with Gingrich. He second wife had an affair with him before he divorced wife number one. He also had an affair with other men’s wives.

Vanity Fair reported in 1995:

In the spring of 1977, [Anne Manning, who admitted to a relationship with Gingrich that started during his 1976 campaign] was in Washington to attend a census-bureaus workshop when Gingrich took her to dinner at a Vietnamese restaurant. He met her back at her modest hotel room. “We had oral sex,” she says. “He prefers that modus operandi because then he can say, “I never slept with her.” Indeed, before –Gingrich left that evening, she says, he threatened her: “If you ever tell anybody about this, I’ll say you’re lying.” –Vanity Fair

And again…

Kip Carter, who lived a few doors down from the couple, saw more than he wanted to. “We had been out working a football game –I think it was the Bowdon game– and we would split up. It was a Friday night. I had Newt’s daughters, Jackie Sue and Kathy, with me. We were all supposed to meet back at this professor’s house. It was a milk-and-cookies kind of shakedown thing, buck up the troops. I was cutting across the yard to go up the driveway. There was a car there. As I got to the car, I saw Newt in the passenger seat and one of the guys’ wives with her head in his lap going up and down. Newt kind of turned and gave me his little-boy smile. Fortunately, Jackie Sue and Kathy were a lot younger and shorter then. –Vanity Fair

No wander Trump courted Gingrich. Birds of same sordid feathers.

Unlike most presidents, Trump did not regularly attend church while in office and some in the White House questioned his belief in any god, except himself.

The Post also reported during Trump’s first term as president:

Trump does not regularly talk about religion with many of his advisers, who said they knew little about how the president views God. Aides and supporters — including the vice president — have urged him to stop saying “goddamn,” a word particularly offensive to some Christians, and some have been perturbed by his use of profanity in the Oval Office. Several pastors, as well as two former White House officials, said they have never seen Trump pray in front of others. Instead, he regularly asks for Vice President Pence or for one of his many evangelical Cabinet members to pray. He does not regularly reference God in making his decisions, these aides say, and they have never seen him open a Bible. The president says the Bible is his favorite book but has declined to name a verse that is particularly meaningful to him. And he has said multiple times that he does not like to ask God for forgiveness, which is traditionally seen as a core part of the Christian faith. –The Washington Post

Which leads to a valid conclusion: Donald Trump is a goddam liar.

