Monday, March 25, 2024

Donald Trump: Stupid is as stupid does

Like all presidents, Trump had high level security clearances that did not require clearance investigations. We're paying for that stupidity.
The trials and troubles of disgraced, criminally indicted Donald J. Trump showcases how easy it is be become a national leader in a political system where candidates are not vetted, do not need a good credit record have criminal violations.

As a staff member for a member of Congress in 1981, I faced a intensive investigation by the Department of Defense to hold a Top Secret Security clearance to help my boss on his service on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

When New Mexico Congressman Manuel Lujan asked me to join his staff, I had to have both the Top Secret clearance and a top-level “Q Clearance” from the Department of Energy because he was the ranking member of the House Science and Technology Committee, which oversaw the nation’s nuclear programs at Los Alamos and other such facilities. During that tenure, the Committee sent me to Vienna, Austria to monitor the first official release of investigations of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster.

Presidents don’t face investigations or clearance procedures. They get the clearances as part of the job.

America knows the dangers now because Trump faces more than 85 felony criminal indictments, including sedition and hiding Top Secret documents at his Mar-a-Largo resort home in Florida and other places where he showed them to visitors and discussed their content with representatives of foreign governments that are not considered our nation’s allies.

Trump’s misunderstanding of America’s National Records Act was so convoluted that he claimed he could declassify secure documents simply by ‘thinking about doing so” and called them “my records,” which is a violation of federal laws that says those records belong to the government and must be locked away in Washington, not in unprotected boxes in his bedroom, closets or bathrooms.

Notes The Associated Press:

Donald Trump improperly stored in his Florida estate sensitive documents on nuclear capabilities, repeatedly enlisted aides and lawyers to help him hide records demanded by investigators and cavalierly showed off a Pentagon “plan of attack” and classified map.

Adds Newsweek::

George Conway has argued that for Donald Trump to be jailed for something “so stupid, pointless and silly” as keeping classified White House documents would be “fitting” for the former president, whom he dubbed “a nihilistic moron.”

The attorney and prominent Trump critic told MSNBC‘s Morning Joe on Tuesday that the legal probe was the “easiest, shortest” route to a conviction among several facing the Republican leader. “This isn’t a hard case,” he said, comparing it to a “buy and bust drug case because it’s so simple.”

What’s really, really remarkable about it is of all the things this man has done … this documents case is probably the easiest, shortest, simplest and yet carries the most severe likely penalties of any of the legal issues that he’s ever faced.”

He continued: “For this man who is basically a nihilistic moron, for him to go to jail potentially for a long time, I mean these espionage act charges bring very heavy sentences. To eventually go to jail for something so stupid, pointless and silly and useless as keeping these documents is actually kind of fitting.”

Forest Gump, the fictional character played by Tom Hanks is a great movie, says it straight: “Stupid is as student does.”

Our question is “who is more stupid?”: The narcissistic psychopathic Trump or the idiots tho genuflect before him and claim he is someone “sent to us by God.”

Let’s hope and pray that God is not that stupid.

Copyright © 2024 Capitol Hill Blue

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photos at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times daily in Virginia in 1965, followed that with 12 years as reporter, columnist and photographer at The Telegraph in Alton IL. He has spent 60+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington, he returned to the news profession, working out of the Nation's Capitol for 23 years. Today, he lives in semi-retirement in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia, but remains a contract reporter/photojournalist for Lee Enterprises, shoots news and sports video for area TV stations, and owns Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest continually political news website on the World Wide Web.